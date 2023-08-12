What's New, Hot & Happening in the Village of Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach is a charming incorporated village, sitting near the Shinnecock Canal, Westhampton, West Hampton Dunes and just east of Remsenburg-Speonk.

The South Shore village, which is part of the greater Town of Southampton, boasts high-end boutiques, a performing arts center and sophisticated eateries while maintaining a small town feel. Since the recent $11 million revitalization project on Main Street, Westhampton Beach is buzzing with new businesses, drawing locals and summer residents alike.

Now is a great time to check out new restaurants, cafés and small businesses in the Westhampton Beach area.

What’s New in Westhampton Beach

Daphne’s Bar & Bistro

Westhampton Beach has bid farewell to a local burger joint, LT Burger, due to an overwhelmingly popular rebrand. What once was LT Burger is now Daphne’s, a cocktail bar and American bistro with a splash of Mediterranean tastes. The owner, Shafqat Islam, relaunched his new restaurant in May.

The Daphne’s rebrand features an expanded cocktail bar with a classy yet beachy feel, while serving up everything from evening drinks to brunch. Islam hopes that the setup will allow the eatery to thrive all year long and attract returning customers from the community, which has already expressed significant support for the brand-new bistro.

Daphne’s new menu is accented with a lobster cobb salad, a mostly locally sourced raw bar, steak frites and plant-based options such as a pine nut cauliflower steak and a roasted lion’s mane mushroom. 115 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0868, daphnesny.com

One Trick Pony

What screams summertime more than iced coffee and cocktails? A brand-new café in Westhampton Beach is serving up both, and more. One Trick Pony held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 16. Priding itself on pouring “coffee, cocktails and unbridled joy,” One Trick Pony is the brainchild of Shelly Lynch-Sparks and Candice Huffine, a local couple in the Westhampton area. This concept cafe serves fresh-roasted coffee from North Fork Roasting Company in the morning and cocktails by night, in addition to treats and sweets all day. 59 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. onetrickponycoffee.com

Justin’s Chop Shop

Earlier this year, Justin’s Chop Shop found a new home in Westhampton Beach. Justin DeMarco, owner of Justin’s Chop Shop, moved his successful market to a new location at 71 Sunset Avenue that is nearly triple the original size. The new and improved Justin’s Chop Shop now lives within a refurbished bank that was built in the 1970s.

While transforming a vacant, unoperational bank into a fully functioning butcher shop and kitchen was no simple task for DeMarco and his business partner, Valentino Pompeo, the location change is paying off. Justin’s Chop Shop is still serving its community’s favorites, such as ground chop meat and hand-peeled skirt steaks.

Additionally, the full kitchen allows the eatery to supply hungry Hamptons folks with Bell & Evans fried chicken sandwiches and the famous Justin’s Burger Blitz: a homemade seasoned beef patty with Russian dressing on a brioche bun. 71 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-5532

Taylor’s Sushi Suite by Sydney’s

Something lavish and top-secret is hidden within Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine in Westhampton Beach. This discreet sushi experience, which launched in May, is the local restaurant’s quite literal take on the “hidden gem.” Known as Sushi Suite, the elegant sushi spot lives within a refurbished farmhouse behind a completely unmarked door. To enter, guests must enter a code into the door’s keypad that is only granted after making a reservation.

Sushi Suite provides guests with a luxury, 17-course dining experience, including one hour with a private chef. For those looking for an upscale, ritzy date night spot, or who simply want to experience pure Hamptons glamour, Sushi Suite is the sushi lover’s dream. 32A Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. sushibybou.com/locations/new-york/taylors-sushi-suite

Hamptons Hydration

Hamptons Nurse Practitioner in Psychiatry & Hamptons Hydration might just have you covered in case you overdo it this summer. Offering treatments such as IV hydration, Lipo B and B12 injections and vitamin infusions, this new business in Westhampton Beach is delighted to help its clients refuel after a long night out, or give them a vitamin boost to help them feel their best any day of the week. Hamptons Hydration opened its doors earlier this month with a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 16.

99B Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 516-613-2651

Kaleidoscoops Ice Cream

This summer the owners of Häagen-Dazs on Main Street transformed the 31–year–old shop into Kaleidoscoops. The newly revamped ice cream shop offers a vibrant array of ice cream, sorbet, frozen yogurt, Italian ice and dairy-free ice cream flavors served in colorful waffle cones. Kaleidoscoops has something for everyone, from coffee fudge truffle ice cream to mango tangerine sorbet to cherry italian ice, and it’s the perfect stop for a sweet treat after lunch or dinner at neighboring 103 Bambino’s Pizzeria or Ivy on Main.

103 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1534

Ivy on Main

Ivy on Main, a Mediterranean-influenced New American-style restaurant and cocktail lounge, opened last summer, replacing Mambo Kitchen. Ivy on Main offers a robust selection of meat, pasta and seafood. Guests can start dinner off with toasted naan bread with green olive tapenade or a summer watermelon salad. Entrées include an Ivy Burger made with a Justin’s Chop Shop custom blend, a Long Island duck breast and a house-made summer gnocchi.

The restaurant has become a popular spot, so fortunately for restaurant goers, Ivy on Main is expanding into a neighboring space. It’s open for reservations Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m.

103 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0795, ivywesthamptonbeach.com