Fun & Spooky North Fork Halloween 2023 Events for Kids

Make your kids’ Halloween extra special on the North Fork (GEtty Images)

Make Halloween magic all October long with these fun holiday events for kids across the North Fork.

North Fork Halloween Fun for Kids

Haunted Hollow at the Baiting Hollow Scout Scout Camp, including a haunted trail and haunted house, Friday, October 20, Saturday, October 21, Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 from 7–11 p.m.

Coffin Races at Downtown Riverhead’s Halloween Fest, Saturday, October 21 starting at 2 p.m. with trick or treating and parade to follow

Trunk or Treat at Stotzky Park, Friday, October 27 from 6–7:30 p.m., Riverhead

Bats, Barnacles, and Broomsticks at the Long Island Aquarium, Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Riverhead

Halloween Party at Long Island Selfie Studio, Saturday, October 28, noon–3 p.m., Riverhead

Spooky Season Art and Play Party at Downs Farm Preserve, Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. –1 p.m., Cutchogue

Howl-o-ween Pup Costume Parade at Lenz Winery, Saturday, October 28 from 1–3 p.m., Peconic

The Ghostly Tales of Long Island – Trunk or Treat Festival for Children at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn, Saturday, October 28, 1–5 p.m., Riverhead

Oysterponds Halloween Celebration 2023, Saturday, October 28 from 5–7 p.m., Orient

Halloween Parade at the New Suffolk Common School, Tuesday, October 31 from 1–3 p.m.