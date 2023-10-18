SERHANT. Celebrates at Calissa Hamptons
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/18/2023
Catherine Ellams, Ryan SerhantBruce Mermelstein
Daintrie Zega, Kelsey O'ConnorBruce Mermelstein
Danielle Lise Desrochers, Ryan Serhant, Lizz KritzerBruce Mermelstein
Doris Nathan, Tom FriedmanBruce Mermelstein
Elena Frampton, Susan SofronasBruce Mermelstein
Eugene and Melissa Grath, Elva Guerra, Nathan Grome, Paul BalognaBruce Mermelstein
Jessica Mackin-Cipro, Eugenia ValliadesBruce Mermelstein
Kelsey O'Connor, Kevin Mathews, Elva Guerra, Theresa Piamenta, Cathy Smyth
Kevin Mathews, Tracy Carey, Jack RichardsonBruce Mermelstein
Meka Brown, Alex TosanoBruce Mermelstein
Porter Bibb, Addison Walker, Rex WalkerBruce Mermelstein
Stacy Meyrowitz, Jay LipponBruce Mermelstein
Susan Lahrman, Peter McCrackenBruce Mermelstein
T Bulllitt McCoun IV, Ryan SerhantBruce Mermelstein
Theresa Piamenta, Terri Burke Doyle, Seamus DoyleBruce Mermelstein
Vikrant Patel, Ryan Serhant, Doreen AtkinsBruce Mermelstein
Ryan Serhant and the Real Estate Brand SERHANT. came together for an exclusive broker event held at Calissa Hamptons, featuring hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
The gathering was a celebration of the season, as well as the company’s remarkable three-year journey of success, dedication and innovation.
The event offered a fitting platform to recognize and honor the achievements of this top ranking New York real estate agency, highlighting their commitment to excellence.