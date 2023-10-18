Water Mill

SERHANT. Celebrates at Calissa Hamptons

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/18/2023

Catherine Ellams, Ryan SerhantBruce Mermelstein

Daintrie Zega, Kelsey O'ConnorBruce Mermelstein

Danielle Lise Desrochers, Ryan Serhant, Lizz KritzerBruce Mermelstein

Doris Nathan, Tom FriedmanBruce Mermelstein

Elena Frampton, Susan SofronasBruce Mermelstein

Eugene and Melissa Grath, Elva Guerra, Nathan Grome, Paul BalognaBruce Mermelstein

Jessica Mackin-Cipro, Eugenia ValliadesBruce Mermelstein

Kelsey O'Connor, Kevin Mathews, Elva Guerra, Theresa Piamenta, Cathy Smyth

Kevin Mathews, Tracy Carey, Jack RichardsonBruce Mermelstein

Meka Brown, Alex TosanoBruce Mermelstein

Porter Bibb, Addison Walker, Rex WalkerBruce Mermelstein

Stacy Meyrowitz, Jay LipponBruce Mermelstein

Susan Lahrman, Peter McCrackenBruce Mermelstein

T Bulllitt McCoun IV, Ryan SerhantBruce Mermelstein

Theresa Piamenta, Terri Burke Doyle, Seamus DoyleBruce Mermelstein

Vikrant Patel, Ryan Serhant, Doreen AtkinsBruce Mermelstein

Ryan Serhant and the Real Estate Brand SERHANT. came together for an exclusive broker event held at Calissa Hamptons, featuring hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

The gathering was a celebration of the season, as well as the company’s remarkable three-year journey of success, dedication and innovation.

The event offered a fitting platform to recognize and honor the achievements of this top ranking New York real estate agency, highlighting their commitment to excellence.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles