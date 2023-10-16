Southampton Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Southampton Fire Department respond to the threat on Monday

Three schools in Southampton were evacuated and students were sent home early on Monday morning after a bomb threat was emailed to the Southampton School District, according to police and administrators.

The district’s security staff called the Southampton Village Police Department at 10:34 a.m. to report the emailed threat, police said. Police responded to the scene to search all three schools.

“I placed bombs inside of every school from Southampton,” the unknown subject emailed the school. “The bombs will explode in a few hours. A lot of people will die. You all deserve to die.”

Southampton High School and Southampton Intermediate School students were sent to a Southampton Fire Department firehouse and Southampton Elementary School kids were relocated to the First Presbyterian Church of Southampton, according to the district. More than 1,300 students were not allowed back in the buildings after they were dismissed for the day at about noon, officials said.

New York State Police sent K-9 units and Southampton Town Police officer also assisted in the search for any devices. The Town of Southampton The Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management also responded with Southampton Town Fire Marshals to the command post to assist at an offsite reunification center.

A Unified Command System was set up at Southampton Fire Department’s Hampton Road firehouse where EMS, fire department, police and school officials all worked together to address the situation and coordinate the safe movement of students, officials said.

The schools were cleared at 2:35 p.m. Our Lady of the Hamptons, the Southampton Day Care, the Children’s School, and Alternatives for Children School were also searched, and no devices were found, police added.

Southampton Village Police Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at 631-283-0056.