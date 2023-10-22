Party Photos

Wölffer Estate Hosts Annual Harvest Party

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/22/2023

Aisha and Fay Christian, Micheal Steifman, Alex C, William BaldwinBruce Mermelstein

Bruce Mermelstein

Elisabeth and Michael Borrico, Chris Boudouris, Sofia CrokosBruce Mermelstein

Julia Rombacg, Philippa von Siemens, Georgina Rickmers, Ben Singer, Julia and Evan ScheuerBruce Mermelstein

Katie Levine, Barbara KavovitBruce Mermelstein

Katie, Josette and Andre ReichenstienBruce Mermelstein

Loei Weisman, Daniel Patton, Jennifer Merritt, Ethan Moraru-Barnes, Steve Barnes, Carol Han PyleBruce Mermelstein

Marnie Newkirk, Bruce, Stella and Alexis Birnberg, Sandy and Daniel AupiBruce Mermelstein

Musical EntertainmentBruce Mermelstein

Painting PumpkinsBruce Mermelstein

Pippa and Doug Busch, Alex Fisk, Jahil Maplestone, Amanda Busch, Felix MaplestoneBruce Mermelstein

Rosalia GallipoliBruce Mermelstein

Sanjiv Sharma, Nadine AllenBruce Mermelstein

Tatiana, Ryan, Mila and Noa PinkowskiBruce Mermelstein

Tony and Cindy Gonzalez, Michael and Michele Shlala, Claudia Ferrara, Chris Boudouris, Diana Halton, Seth FeylerBruce Mermelstein

Wheel Barrel CompetitionBruce Mermelstein

Yelena, Yesmin, Carlos and Rosi EstradaBruce Mermelstein

The annual Wölffer Harvest Party, an autumn tradition, took place at the Wölffer Estate, offering a day filled with festive activities and fall frolicking.

Attendees enjoyed a lively atmosphere complete with live music, barrel-rolling competitions, grape stomping festivities, relay races, pony rides and scenic hayrides through the vineyards. To complement the festivities, the event also featured an array of Wölffer‘s finest wines and ciders.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles