Wölffer Estate Hosts Annual Harvest Party

Aisha and Fay Christian, Micheal Steifman, Alex C, William Baldwin Bruce Mermelstein Bruce Mermelstein Elisabeth and Michael Borrico, Chris Boudouris, Sofia Crokos Bruce Mermelstein Julia Rombacg, Philippa von Siemens, Georgina Rickmers, Ben Singer, Julia and Evan Scheuer Bruce Mermelstein Katie Levine, Barbara Kavovit Bruce Mermelstein Katie, Josette and Andre Reichenstien Bruce Mermelstein Loei Weisman, Daniel Patton, Jennifer Merritt, Ethan Moraru-Barnes, Steve Barnes, Carol Han Pyle Bruce Mermelstein Marnie Newkirk, Bruce, Stella and Alexis Birnberg, Sandy and Daniel Aupi Bruce Mermelstein Musical Entertainment Bruce Mermelstein Painting Pumpkins Bruce Mermelstein Pippa and Doug Busch, Alex Fisk, Jahil Maplestone, Amanda Busch, Felix Maplestone Bruce Mermelstein Rosalia Gallipoli Bruce Mermelstein Sanjiv Sharma, Nadine Allen Bruce Mermelstein Tatiana, Ryan, Mila and Noa Pinkowski Bruce Mermelstein Tony and Cindy Gonzalez, Michael and Michele Shlala, Claudia Ferrara, Chris Boudouris, Diana Halton, Seth Feyler Bruce Mermelstein Wheel Barrel Competition Bruce Mermelstein Yelena, Yesmin, Carlos and Rosi Estrada Bruce Mermelstein

The annual Wölffer Harvest Party, an autumn tradition, took place at the Wölffer Estate, offering a day filled with festive activities and fall frolicking.

Attendees enjoyed a lively atmosphere complete with live music, barrel-rolling competitions, grape stomping festivities, relay races, pony rides and scenic hayrides through the vineyards. To complement the festivities, the event also featured an array of Wölffer‘s finest wines and ciders.