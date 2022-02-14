Beyonce Debuts IVY Heart Fashion Line, Gets Oscar Nomination

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

February has turned out to be a great month for Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The East Hamptonite has been nominated for her first Academy Award in the best original song category for “Be Alive” from King Richard, which was nominated for Best Picture — and that’s not all for Knowles-Carter, who is already the recipient of 28 Grammy awards.

On Wednesday, the superstar songstress turned fashion designer debuted IVY Heart, her new athleisure collection from her Ivy Park brand and Adidas that Bae says was “inspired by love,” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Almost entirely in shades of red, the IVY Heart collection includes an all-gender faux latex puffer jacket, hoodies, velour sweats and new footwear, as well as an assortment of accessories.

Sporting a hot new bob hairstyle, Beyoncé stars in the campaign alongside fellow celebs including Claws star Karrueche Tran and former Ralph Lauren Polo model Tyson Beckford, all to her song “I Been On.”

With everything priced below $300, and most of it below $200, more than half of the IVY Heart items had already sold out by Monday on the Adidas website.

The collection can be viewed and purchased at adidas.com/us/ivypark.