Dan Rattiner Talks with Loida Lewis, Author of 'Why Should Guys Have All the Fun?'

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Author Loida Lewis

Episode 161: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Loida Lewis, the Filipino-born businesswoman, author and widow of TLC Beatrice founder and CEO Reginald Lewis. In 2023, she released her riveting memoir Why Should Guys Have All the Fun? An Asian American Story of Love, Marriage, Motherhood and Running a Billion-Dollar Empire.

In Why Should Guys Have All the Fun?, celebrated attorney, philanthropist, and author Loida Lewis delivers a fascinating and whirlwind exploration of her life and achievements. The author takes readers from her early days in the Philippines to her high-powered career as a New York lawyer, as well as her complicated marriage to an iconic, take-no-prisoners businessman.

