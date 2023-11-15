Dan’s Cover Artist John Mellencamp Has Talent Beyond Music

November 17, 2023 Dan’s Papers cover art by John Mellencamp, Courtesy DTR Modern Gallery

Featured on the cover of the latest Dan’s Papers edition is an artwork by John Mellencamp, the renowned singer-songwriter famous for hits like “I Need a Lover,” “Hurts So Good,” “Jack & Diane” and “Small Town.”

In the 1980s, the musical artist took an interest in painting portraits inspired by the work of Otto Dix, Max Beckmann and other German expressionists, and his recognition as a fine artist in his own right has risen rapidly since then.

Avalon Ashley Bellos, gallery director at DTR Modern Gallery, which represents John Mellencamp, shares with us the highlights of his flourishing art career, the creation of the featured “Kiki” cover art and his partnership with DTR Modern.

Talking John Mellencamp

Can you tell our readers about this week’s cover art by John Mellencamp?

This was actually the very first painting that Mellencamp (American, born 1951) pulled out for DTR Modern, and it was true love at first sight. Title: “Kiki.” Edition: unique. Medium: oil paint, house paint and charcoal on cardboard. Year: 2023. Provenance: John Mellencamp Studio.

How is this week’s cover art representative of the artistic voice and/or the themes explored in Mellencamp’s portfolio?

Mellencamp is the conduit of brilliant expression — this piece is emblematic of his ability to capture movement and mood through portraiture. John Mellencamp explores the undertones of German expressionism and in-depth portraiture. His work acts as a microscope into the human condition — giving his viewers an inside glimpse into the soul of the work.

What are some key identifiers that define Mellencamp’s neo-expressionist art style?

Brilliant brushwork — heavy and surprising emotion, and an intimate dalliance with the power of tonality and color.

When did DTR Modern’s relationship with Mellencamp begin, and how has his status in the art world evolved since the gallery first acquired his work?

This relationship has been years in the making. It was about 10 or 11 years ago that gallery owner Ted Vassilev explored the works of the artist, and that conversation was picked back up earlier this year. After going to the Mellencamp compound, we were able to procure an incredible collection of works.

What would you say is one of the most impressive accolades or achievements of Mellencamp’s career so far?

It is John Mellencamp — he has too many accolades to name. And with that said, I think his achievement in the amount of people moved and inspired by both his music and his art.

With DTR Modern Galleries in NYC, Palm Beach, Nantucket, Boston and Washington, D.C., has Mellencamp’s art proven especially popular in one of these art markets?

Mellencamp’s work is universal — though we are seeing much success in NYC.

To see more of John Mellencamp’s artwork and to inquire about purchasing a piece from one of DTR Modern Galleries’ five locations, visit dtrmodern.com.

