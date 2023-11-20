Diddy Reaches Settlement in Trafficking Lawsuit

Cassie Ventura, Sean Diddy Combs in 2017, Photo: Paul Bruinooge/PMC

On Friday, November 17, recording artist Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and former East Hampton resident Sean “Diddy” Combs resolved the claims which she filed against him November 16 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction.

In a statement, Ventura said, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs also issued a statement saying that the lawsuit was resolved in an amicable matter. Combs said, “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Said Doug Wigdor, Ventura’s lawyer, “I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

The parties will have no further statements. The lawsuit included claims by Ventura that she was trafficked, raped and viciously beaten by Combs on many occasions for more than a decade.

The former couple met when Ventura was 19 in 2005 and Combs, who was then 37, was president of Bad Boy Records, to which the singer was signed.

At the time the complaint was filed, Combs’ attorney, Ben Brafman, said, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”