Kathryn Ellen Stutzmann of Jamesport Remembered for Community Service

Kathryn Ellen Stutzmann

Kathryn Ellen “Kewie” Stutzmann, 84, of Jamesport, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, October 27.

Stutzmann was born on September 30, 1939. She was raised along with her brother, John, by Kate and John Waters Sr. in East Williston and Garden City. She graduated from the Academy of Saint Joseph in Brentwood and attended Manhattanville College.

She met and married Richard Drew “Dick” Rasor in 1961 and lived in Madison, Wisconsin, where he was stationed in the Air Force. They started their family — Richard Drew Jr. “Rich” and Kathryn Ellen Jr. “Kerry” and moved to Syossett in 1965. They had their third child, Mary Elizabeth “Missy,” and moved to Garden City in 1970. They spent many a happy summer on Nassau Point in Cutchogue with a wonderful group of friends and their children.

After her divorce in 1976, she started her next chapter working in real estate as a single mom. She then met and married Fred Stutzmann and they built a beautiful life together and ran a successful business. They raised their children together and doted on their grandchildren.

Fred died in 2003, and her heart wasn’t in the business anymore. She decided to remodel her family home on Nassau Point — and with her incredible interior design skills, made it into a showplace. The grandchildren enjoyed playing on the beach and going out on Rich’s infamous Boston Whaler, The Guppy. Many happy times and holidays were spent there.

After retirement, Stutzmann had a second career as a teaching assistant for children with special needs. She was adored at Cutchogue East Elementary School. She also served as a Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Good Counsel, and brought communion to the home bound. She was always of service to others.

She had a rich and active social life on the East End. She played golf at North Fork Country Club with the 9 Holers, had a bridge group and took up water aerobics. She enjoyed sunset picnics and dinner parties, and when she moved to Maidstone Landing in later years, she quickly endeared herself to her neighbors there. With her warmth, quick wit and indomitable spirit, she was loved by so many.

Stutzmann leaves behind her daughters, Kerry and Missy, her daughter-in-law Kathy and her beloved grandchildren Drew, Ryan, Katie, Ellie, Robbie, Owen and Will. She was predeceased by Fred, her husband of 24 years, and her only son, Rich.

The family received friends on November 2 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on November 3 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Stutzmann’s generosity lives on through her gift to glioblastoma research. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor can be made to: Glioblastoma Foundation or online at giving.nyulangone.org.