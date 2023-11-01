New Cutchogue Shops & Eats Offer Fun & Yum on the North Fork

Atelier Disset in Cutchogue

Cutchogue is a small North Fork hamlet squeezed in between the Long Island Sound and Peconic Bay. It’s known for hosting some of New York’s oldest buildings, historic farms and vineyards.

Fishing and farming are some of the town’s staples, along with beautiful bayside views and wineries. Here are four of the hamlet’s most exciting businesses to check out.

New in Cutchogue

Atelier Disset

On the main road is a two-year-old chocolatier shop dedicated to exploring creativity. The store was opened by Chef Ursula XVII who worked with world-renowned pastry chefs and has been trained in Michelin-starred restaurants and shops around Europe and the United States. The chocolate is produced in a nearby factory in Cutchogue and then handcrafted in small batches.

Another unique attraction of the shop are their painting workshops, where people can paint on real chocolate canvases. They offer paint and sip events, tastings and chocolate-making events as well as private party reservations. The shop is open Thursday to Monday noon–5 p.m. 28080 Main Road. 917-603-5859, dissetchocolate.com

Braun’s Kitchen

Braun Seafood Company is a testament to the fishing culture in this bayside town. According to their website, the company is one of the largest seafood importers and distributors on Long Island and has been operating since 1928. Braun reopened their restaurant in summer 2022 after having to close down because of the pandemic.

In addition to importing and distributing their fresh and frozen seafood, they sell it at their own fish market and, of course, in their kitchen restaurant which offers a diverse selection of local and international seafood. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m.– 8 p.m. 30840 Main Road Cutchogue. 631-734-5550, braunseafood.com

The French Picnic

Just across the road from the chocolatier is this quaint French cheese shop, which opened in early December 2022. Owner Paige Pfeifer opened up the shop as an expansion of the wine bar she owns in Patchogue called The Cheese Patch. The goal of the smaller shop in Cutchogue is to create a picnic setting ambiance, encouraging people to picnic like a Parisian by filling their picnic baskets and boxes with cheese to grab and go.

To complement the cheese boards, French Picnic has a selection of meats, dried fruits, honeys, jams, crackers, baguettes, pastries and wine. Charcuterie boards are inspired by not only France, but Spain, Italy and the U.S. too. Open Thursday to Monday, 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. 50 Griffing Street, Cutchogue. 631-734-8844, nofofrenchpicnic.com

Meadowlark North Fork

This is a new winery concept destination with offerings stemming from Macari Vineyard’s commitment to celebrating a love of life and a regenerative future inspired by the North Fork’s rural heritage. Meadowlark’s Wine Bar is a modified tasting room that offers unique selections of the Macari portfolio by the glass or bottle. 24385 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7070, meadowlarknorthfork.com