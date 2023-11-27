Talking Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey with East End Chefs

This year, in order to help relieve the crowding in your fridge, we’ve tapped some local chefs to help you repurpose leftover ingredients into comforting dishes that, you never know, might just become a post-holiday tradition at your table.

While there’s nothing wrong with day-after turkey sandwiches, perhaps the time has come to learn a new trick or two.

Wondering what to do with this year’s leftover Thanksgiving turkey ? We hear you!

Ingredients

1-2 packages corn or flour taco sized tortillas

5 cups shredded turkey (or chicken)

1.5 cups medium salsa

1/2 cup lime juice

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup red onion, finely diced

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups shredded cheddar

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

(Recipe yield is 15 tacos.)

Directions

1. Transfer your leftover Thanksgiving turkey to a medium-large sized bowl and shred with 2 forks. Once shredded mix in the salsa, lime juice, crushed garlic, smoked paprika, salt & pepper. Mix until well combined and all the turkey is coated.

2. Prepare the other toppings by finely dicing the red onion, draining and rinsing the black beans. If not already pre-shredded, shred the cheddar cheese.

3. Fill each taco with the turkey mixture, red onion, black beans and cheddar. Fold in half and press down with light pressure to seal together. (Tip: if using corn tortillas microwave 3-4 at a time for 15 seconds to make them pliable)

4. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Brush each taco with olive & bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes. Broil on high until tortillas have a slight crunch and are golden brown. Be sure to watch them carefully while they’re on broil!

5. Remove from the oven & serve immediately with sourcream, guacamole or any toppings you like and enjoy!

Brunch Stuffing Waffles by Ryan Glasson, Executive Chef eLTacobar, Sag Harbor

For brunch the day after Thanksgiving, I heat up the waffle maker press with cold leftover stuffing. I cook it just like a waffle. Warm your leftover turkey through and place on top of the waffle. In my house, we add sautéed spinach and two eggs.

Turkey Tortilla Soup by Chris Kar, Executive Chef, Dimon Estate, Jamesport

Basically, I roast turkey bones till brown, then slow boil them for two hours and simmer. If it’s too weak in flavor, continue reducing.

If you still don’t get enough flavor, add chicken stock.

Heat a sauce pan with oil, add onions, garlic, chili.

I like adding corn and jalapeños and sometimes sweet potatoes.

Cook until fragrant. Add turkey meat and stock. Add tomatoes and half of the corn tortillas.

Cook until tortilla is very soft. Remove tortillas, half of the tomatoes, stock and veggies to the blender and blend to paste consistency.

Then add that back to soup with the turkey and cook for another 30 minutes. Take off heat and cook.

Fry more tortillas in oil until crispy and use as garnish with a lime wedge and avocado.

