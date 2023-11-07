North Fork Pizza Places Offer Variety of Excellent Slices & Pies

The North Fork has long been home to world-class farms, wineries and seafood, but it’s also a growing destination for some really high-quality pizza.

Whether you like it dished by the slice in your favorite pizzeria, or served to you with a fork and knife from a wood-fired oven, the region is packed with pizzaiolas leaving their mark on the local food scene.

Here’s a list of some North Fork pizza joints worth checking out on your travels.

NORTH FORK PIZZA PLACES

1943

Named after the year contemporary American pizza was “invented,” the Greenport pizza bar, which also operates the Rolling in Dough pizza truck, is recognized for its delicious, customizable pies that come with toppings ranging from ricotta and goat cheese to fresh clams and truffle oil.

308 D Main Street, Greenport, rollingindoughpizza.com/1943-pizza

Claudio’s Pizza

With its Brooklyn Style, Grandma, and Upside Down Sicilian, Claudio’s delivers top-notch New York style pizza in Greenport.

111 Main Street, Greenport, claudios.com/pizza/

Grana Trattoria Antica & Enoteca

Grana’s “three rules of Italian cooking – ingredients, ingredients, ingredients” — are the basis for the organic and locally sourced pizza at this Jamsport trattoria.

From organically made wood fired pizza to daily fresh made organic pastas, Grana offers dishes made with recipes and techniques from all over Italy.

1556 Main Road, Jamesport, granajamesport.com

Lombardi’s Love Lane

Few eateries on the North Fork do it all like Lombardi’s. Their wood-fired pizza is among the best around.

Try the eponymous Lombardi’s Love Lane with cherry peppers, broccoli rabe and sweet fennel sausage; the San Daniele with San Daniele prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and arugula; and the Piemontese with smoked mozzarella and speck.

170 Love Lane, Mattituck, lombardislovelanemarket.com

Brix and Rye

This hip, speakeasy style bar in Greenport specializes in killer cocktails, but is also known for serving dynamite pizza.

308 A Main Street, Greenport, brixandrye.com

La Capricciosa’s Brick Oven Pizza

Looking for a bacon cheeseburger pizza? The Greenport pie-makers offer specialty pies as well as all your traditional delivery favorites.

135 3rd Street, Greenport, la-capricciosapizzagreenport.com

Primavera Pizza

From a meat lover’s to a Hawaiian to gluten-free options, Primavera in Mattituck is a go-to in the area for a solid slice.

13500 Main Road, Mattituck

Michaelangelo’s

From classic favorites to specialty pies like the spicy chicken and the thin-crust Crispino, Michaelangelo’s has for years been a Southold favorite.

53345 Route 25 Southold

Southold General

Home to buzzy NYC ghost kitchen Smillie Pizza, the pop-up pizza menu at Southold General offers a variety of pies made in Smillie’s traveling wood-fired oven. Notable options include a cacio e pepe pie with fresh mozzarella, caciocavallo, labneh, and black pepper; the Jimmy Nardello Peppers with lioni stracciatella, mint, and pepitas, and a green zebra tomatoes pie with labneh, kourellas feta, and garlic oil.

54180 Main Road, Southold, southoldgeneral.com