Operation Blue Santa Returns: Palm Beach PD & Chamber Bring Christmas Gifts to Kids in Need

Palm Beach police are giving gifts to local kids in need (Getty Images)

South Florida residents, particularly folks in Palm Beach, and even those in the Hamptons, NYC and beyond, could make a difference in the lives of kids in need this month.

The Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce is once again partnering with the Palm Beach Police Department for their annual “Operation Blue Santa” Event.

During this time, donations are collected to purchase toys for students within the Palm Beach Public School. Within the school, 96% of the student body are considered underprivileged. The event is designed to help put smiles on their faces, as many of them likely won’t be able to receive any other gifts this holiday season.

Men and women from the police department volunteer to purchase the gifts and wrapping paper, before wrapping the gifts themselves.

Afterwards, the gifts are delivered to the school, where Santa will make an appearance at a special gift-giving party for the kids.

Donations are strongly encouraged as the chamber nears their goal. The deadline to donate is next Friday, December 1.

For more information, email Palm Beach Police Department Officer Ryan Burgoon at [email protected].