Back in Black, New Rowdy Hall Opens in Amagansett

Rowdy Hall’s new Main Street digs in Amagansett

Rowdy Hall is open in Amagansett — with its façade painted black.

Owned and operated by the Honest Man Hospitality group, the long-serving East Hampton pub and bistro has been involved in a contentious tug of war with the town’s architectural review board over the choice of exterior paint color on its new Main Street home.

Last month, East Hampton’s ARB, which oversees the matter, told Rowdy Hall’s owners that the requested black paint color was not in keeping with the harmony of the district and rejected its application.

Well, Rowdy’s owners painted it black anyway, and after almost three decades in East Hampton Village, it’s now the latest addition to the re-energized food and drink scene on Main Street in Amagansett.

“We are excited to open our doors in Amagansett welcoming the community that has been so supportive of us over the past 26 years. We can’t wait for you to join us for dinner or a pint at the bar,” owner Mark Smith said in a press release.

Meanwhile, East Hampton’s director of ordinance enforcement has issued the eatery a stop-work order, as well as a violation for not having a required building permit authorizing them to use the color black. Rowdy Hall will go to court on December 4 to answer for the tickets.

What’s on the New Rowdy Hall Menu

In more important news, like what’s on the menu at the “new” Rowdy Hall, it will include many of the pub and bistro’s fan favorites, but there are plenty of fresh ideas on display, too.

Alongside side signature staples like the beloved Rowdy burger, French onion soup, and steak frites, new items debuting on the menu include a duck and smoked pork cassoulet with white beans and Halsey apples; a cider brined Berkshire pork chop with red cabbage and mustard sauce; and a Moroccan cauliflower with pearl couscous, apricots, almonds and lemon paprika dressing.

There’s also a new “Boards” section featuring a selection of charcuterie items to customize, a daily special selection every day, and a raw bar offering an array of seasonal bivalves such as oysters, littleneck clams and shrimp cocktail.

Of course, Rowdy Hall’s bartenders will be busy as ever pouring a curated selection of local, regional, and imported faves including Brooklyn Brewery, Schlafly Beer, Springs Brewery, Captain Lawrence, Radiant Pig and a forever tap, Guinness stout.

The Rowdy Rumble tasting flight also returns offering three draught pours. The wine by the glass selection will span red, white, rose and bubbles with an option for a tasting flight of three pours also available.

The cocktail menu, too, will feature familiar hits from sister properties including the Ranch Water, Cuba Libre and Upleveled G&T, while new highlights include the Root of All Evil with St. George Absinthe Verte, Abita Louisiana Root Beer and star anise.

Rowdy Hall will be open seven days a week as follows: Monday through Thursday 3–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon–10 p.m. and Sunday noon–9 p.m.

Rowdy Hall is located at 177 Main Street in Amagansett, rowdyhall.com