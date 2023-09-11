Grab a Burger & Beer at These 8 Hamptons Bars

Have a pint at your favorite local Hamptons bars, pubs and taverns, Photo: Getty Images

When all the Johnny-come-latelies clear out of town, we can’t think of a better place to head toward in the Hamptons than our favorite neighborhood taverns, bars and pubs. Call them what you will — haunts, watering holes, gin mills, alehouses — but they should be comfortable, inviting, and familiar.

Definitely some good eats you can’t make quite the same way at home. A few rounds without having to ask for another. Our needs are simple and straightforward.

Taverns and pubs are the lifeblood of many small communities, and we still have a fair share of favorite hangouts on the South Fork. We can’t possibly imagine a Hamptons without these places, so cheers to them for always being there for us, regardless of the season.

8 Hamptons Bars & Pubs

The Corner Bar

At the intersection of Main and Bay in Sag Harbor, the Corner has been a community staple since 1978, and continues to serve as home-base for stories and debates at the bar over a pint, casual eats that don’t disappoint (and very often surprise), and TVs dialed into the day’s big game — and, of course, updates on the weather.

1 Main Street, Sag Harbor, cornerbarsagharbor.com

The Old Stove Pub

The Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack opened in 1967 as Irish pub Flynn’s Inn. Over the years, it’s become known for its reliably delicious cuisine and late night karaoke. Back in the day, VIPs like John F. Kennedy, Andy Warhol and Ralph Lauren all dined at the Route 27 outpost. Jimmy Fallon is a frequent guest, too. The current menu includes highlights like the Sagaponack steak for two, fresh branzino, and tuna special sushi roll. Don’t forget to check out their First Avenue outpost in Manhattan.

3516 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack, oldstovepub.com

Shagwong Tavern

A Montauk mainstay for almost 100 years, the Shagwong Tavern was originally opened in 1936. Shagwong is still grounded in authentic Montauk history and old-school east end charm, while also now bringing a rather infamous free-spirited vibe to the Montauk social scene. Fresh local comfort fare and good vibes all year round.

774 Montauk Highway, Montauk, shagwongtavern.com

Union Burger Bar “A modern version of the classic pub,” this Southampton staple is set in an actual speakeasy from the days of Prohibition. UBB has a warm, cozy and nostalgic feeling while offering a fun twist on the most American of American meals: the cheeseburger! Throw in some fresh cut fries, great craft beers, and milk shakes to die for, and Union Burger Bar offers a little something for everyone. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton, unionburgerbar.com Rowdy Hall The popular bistro/pub in the village of East Hampton is moving to Amagansett soon, and will more than likely continue to be a casual favorite in the space formerly occupied by Main Street Tavern. Known for numerous beer choices to select from and seasonally-inspired classic pub fare, try their French Onion Soup, the Rowdy Burger, or a traditional English Fish and Chips. 10 Main Street, East Hampton, rowdyhall.com North Sea Tavern If you’re looking for a casual local spot to hunker down with good food, good prices, and live sports all the time, North Sea Tavern ticks all the right boxes. Live music, plus an outdoor beer garden for those crisp fall days ahead. 1271 North Sea Road, Southampton, northseatavern.com Buckley’s Inn Between Buckley’s Inn Between offers a warm, friendly atmosphere and a “touch of Ireland” in the heart of Hampton Bays. A family friendly restaurant with an extensive menu including the famous Conor burger, steaks, salads, and authentic Irish fare. For the pub crowd, it’s a great place to watch a game or play a game of darts. Beers on tap include Guinness and Harp. 139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, buckleysinbetween.com

Publick House

Over the years, Southampton Publick House has received numerous awards and honors for its craft brewing, and was named Top Brew Pub by Beer Advocate Magazine in 2003. Located on Job’s Lane, the casual sports bar and low-key atmosphere is a welcome sight when you’re tired of shopping and need a n0-fuss beer and a burger.

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton, publick.com