Sag Harbor Students Distribute 'Cake in a Pan' Kits to Those in Need

Sag Harbor students are donating cake to those in need, Photo: Courtesy of the Sag Harbor School District

While a cake is a staple of many celebrations, Sag Harbor Elementary School understands that not all people can afford the items required. Students and faculty put together “Cake in a Pan” kits for the local food bank to give everyone the opportunity to have one.

“We discussed the excitement having cake at celebrations brings but how not everyone can afford the cost of ingredients needed, such as a disposable cake pan, cake mix, oil, frosting, sprinkles and candles, at a local market,” school counselor Michelle Grant said.

After leaders discussed the benefits of the kits, the idea was born and passed on to students who were excited to contribute.

Through the experience, students worked together by class to raise money for the kits. Each student was encouraged to save money from recycling bottles and cans or doing helpful tasks around the house to earn the coins required to reach a $22 per class goal, which helped the school purchase the required supplies.

The Sag Harbor Food Pantry also pitched in, providing eggs to top off what consumers need to make one. After packaging all the materials, teachers and students packed a minibus with the kits for delivery to the food pantry.

The project is part of the school’s 2023–24 class theme, “Reach for the Stars!” The school chooses a theme for students each year, and along with it comes opportunities for projects and lessons for students, faculty and staff to get involved.

At the center of it all, Grant says, is “altruism” and the benefits it has on not just those who benefit from good deeds, but also those who perform them.

Grant added, “For me, my goal is to increase the opportunities at school for students to demonstrate altruism and to provide those opportunities for students to perform an act of service to benefit others.”

Learn more about Sag Harbor Community Food Pantry at sagharborfoodpantry.org.