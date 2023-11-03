Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, November 3-5, 2023

Tour the night sky through a powerful telescope. (Getty Images)

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, an art exhibition, outdoor adventures and more local fun events this week, November 3–5, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Dirty Water Dogs at Twin Fork Brewery

Sunday, November 5, 2-5 p.m.

Don’t miss live music, craft beer, bites and a kid and pet-friendly atmosphere at Twin Fork Brewery every Sunday.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Annual Fall Concert: Chelsea Guo

Sunday, November 5, 2-5 p.m.

Meet in the Mezzanine of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library to hear Chelsea Guo, a pianist and vocalist who won first prize in the 2022 YCA Susan Wadsworth International auditions. A reception with the performer will follow in the art gallery.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Sunday, November 5, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this energetic tribute band direct from London’s West End at the New Suffolk Theater, which will be recreating one of ABBA’s most celebrated concerts. Tickets begin at $49.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Tour The Night Sky at Custer Institute and Observatory

Friday, November 3, 7 p.m.

Meet the Quogue Wildlife Refuge at the Custer Institute and Observatory to tour the night sky through powerful telescopes. There is a fee of $10 and the event is weather-dependent.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold.631-765-2626, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Winemakers Walk & Tasting

Sunday, November 5, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to tour the Rose Hill Vineyard, learn about the natural winemaking process and enjoy a curated tasting throughout the tour.

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, November 5, 11 a.m.

Tour the farm and meet the rescued animals at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, including horses, cows, goats, pigs and chickens. Be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time and dress for outdoor walking.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Homemade Pasta & Bolognese with Judy Boshnack

Saturday, November 4, noon

Learn to make embossed cavatelli while you watch a Bolognese sauce demonstration with sampling in the Meeting Room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library. Registration is required.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Fall 2022 Paint & Sip

Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

Enjoy painting two wine glasses in a fall theme at Pindar Vineyards. Materials will be provided, and wine can be purchased by the glass or bottle.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Full Moon Arts Collective

On view through November 19

Don’t miss paintings, mixed media, collage, conceptual art, poetry and sculpture at William Ris Gallery. It will be open Thursday to Monday from noon–5 p.m.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

America in Print

Enjoy this collection at the Suffolk County Historical Society, which includes prints of 19th century life, with its landscapes, cityscapes, ships, literature and politics. The museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

