West Palm Beach Influencer Gets 7 Months for Trying to Dupe Voters

Getty Images

A far-right social media influencer from West Palm Beach was sentenced to seven months in federal prison for conspiring to deprive people of their right to vote in the 2016 election following a week-long trial.

A New York jury had found Douglass Mackey guilty of conspiracy against rights on March 31 at Brooklyn federal court. The 33-year-old who is also known as “Ricky Vaughn” faces up to 10 years in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced August 16 by U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly.

“The defendant weaponized disinformation in a dangerous scheme to stop targeted groups, including black and brown people and women, from participating in our democracy,” said Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Prosecutors said in 2016 Mackey conspired to disseminate fraudulent messages via his 58,000 Twitter followers that encouraged supporters of then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to “vote” via text message or social media which, in reality, was legally invalid.

“Avoid the Line. Vote from Home,” “Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925,” and “Vote for Hillary and be a part of history,” were messages he shared in ads that fraudulently purported to be “Paid for by Hillary For President 2016” and included the campaign slogan hashtag #ImWithHer, according to investigators. Nearly 5,000 people texted the number on and before Election Day, authorities said.