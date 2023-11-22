Veteran Winemaker Richard Olsen-Harbich Pens 'Sun, Sea, Soil, Wine: Winemaking on the North Fork of Long Island'

Richard Olsen-Harbich

Enthusiasts, connoisseurs and anyone who’s curious about the art of winemaking should be interested in the upcoming release of Sun, Sea, Soil, Wine: Winemaking on the North Fork of Long Island by veteran Long Island winemaker Richard Olsen-Harbich.

Drawing on extensive expertise and enthusiasm for winemaking, Olsen-Harbich’s book takes readers on an immersive journey through the intricate world of crafting world-class wines on the North Fork, a region that has steadily gained recognition as a world-class winemaking destination, thanks to its unique maritime climate, fertile soils, and innovative techniques employed by its vintners.

“Sun, Sea, Soil, Wine” is also an exploration of the synergy between nature, science, and artistry. Through meticulous research and engaging storytelling, Olsen-Harbich delves into the history, geography, and cultural influences that have shaped winemaking practices on the North Fork. Readers will gain insights into the delicate balance between the sun-drenched landscapes, the coastal influences, and the soil compositions that contribute to the unique quality of wines produced in this region.

Olsen-Harbich is a celebrated figure in the world of East Coast winemaking. As the winemaker at Bedell Cellars, he’s produced more than 40 90-plus-point wines during his tenure at Bedell Cellars and 50 90-plus-point wines in his career.

While many good books have already been written about Long Island wines, most focus on overviews of the individuals and companies that shaped the region. Olsen-Harbich, however, delves deeper into the intricacies of the region, exploring subjects like terroir, geography, climate, and soil as it relates to the North Fork. From the early struggles faced by pioneering vintners to the modern-day innovations that have propelled the North Fork onto the global wine stage, Olsen-Harbich paints a vivid picture of the evolution of winemaking in this unique locale.

“Rather than write a personal memoir, I aspired to convey the precious and unique qualities of this area and provide insights into why the North Fork has achieved such success in crafting world-class wines … I sought to contextualize our small region within the broader narrative of American winemaking. In addition to the exploration of the region’s specifics, my book also incorporates personal anecdotes and my own opinions on the current state of the wine industry,” wrote Olsen-Harbich in a press release.

Sun, Sea, Soil, Wine: Winemaking on the North Fork of Long Island is set to debut on January 1, 2024, and is currently available for pre-order.