Michael Billia Empowers Lives at Helm of Life's WORC

Michael K. Billia

Michael Billia stands out as a dedicated individual on a mission to enhance the lives of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism. In his role as the chief executive officer of Life’s WORC, a nonprofit organization based in Garden City, he will play a pivotal role in transforming the way society perceives and cares for this population.

When Billia began his journey with Life’s WORC, the organization referred to its clients as having “special needs.” Over time, he has witnessed a significant shift in terminology, with the preferred and more respectful term being “intellectually and developmentally disabled.” More importantly, there has been a paradigm shift in decision-making processes, moving from external decisions to empowering individuals with developmental and behavioral disabilities to actively contribute to determining what is best for themselves.

“At Life’s WORC, our goal is to enable each client to live their best possible life according to their own vision,” Billia emphasizes. His extensive career with the organization, including roles such as a vice chair of the board and chief administrative officer, reflects his commitment to overseeing various programs and departments that contribute to the well-being of the individuals served.

Before joining Life’s WORC, Billia spent 35 years in the financial industry, honing his leadership and management skills. His transition to the nonprofit sector marked a significant shift toward a more purpose-driven career focused on making a positive impact on the lives of others.

Life’s WORC, a pioneer in its approach, opened New York’s first group home in 1977, named the Geraldo Rivera House. Billia attributed its establishment to the joint efforts of Rivera, Life’s WORC founder Victoria Schneps — who is also founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers — and other parents who exposed the mistreatment at the Willow Brook State School. Their advocacy led to the closure of such facilities and the establishment of the group home concept as the standard of care.

Billia passionately emphasizes that the individuals Life’s WORC serves are not children but adults with unique goals, needs and challenges. His mission revolves around breaking down stereotypes and recognizing the individuality of each person, acknowledging their ability to express desires even if articulation may be challenging at times.

As part of his commitment to the community, Billia encourages family members to actively participate in the organization’s initiatives, volunteering, fundraising and providing valuable feedback. He acknowledges the critical role played by direct support personnel (DSP) and values their dedication, recognizing that this type of work requires a special kind of person who believes in the mission and cares deeply for the clients.

Life’s WORC supports more than 2,000 individuals in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Queens and Manhattan. The organization’s mission is to facilitate an independent and productive life experience for individuals with developmental disabilities, including intellectual disabilities and autism.

In a recent address to family members, Billia assured them that Life’s WORC would continue its mission with dedication and talent. He promised to develop new programs, expand services, recruit top talent, and, most importantly, exceed expectations in providing support to their loved ones.

Billia’s unwavering commitment reflects a true leader on a mission to empower and uplift the lives of those with developmental disabilities.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.