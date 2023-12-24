Get to Know Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD Founder

BroadwayHD founder Bonnie Comley

When it comes to Broadway, one of its greatest advocates is someone who encourages folks to watch productions on a streaming service. Don’t get Bonnie Comley wrong, she is a great supporter of live performances. But, not everyone can make it to Broadway. That’s why she founded BroadwayHD, a streaming service that provides more than 300 plays and musicals straight from stage to screen. Founded nine years ago, BroadwayHD is for those who love Broadway all the way to those who are not sure if they’ll love Broadway.

“BroadwayHD is a great way for those who are unfamiliar with Broadway or who want to experience Broadway but aren’t near enough to attend regularly because of distance, cost or other factors,” says Comley, who went from writing about Broadway to delivering a Broadway experience that anyone can afford.

Started in 2015, BroadwayHD saw a marked increase in subscribers during the COVID pandemic, as did many streaming services.

“Streaming is a great way for people to try things and see what they’ll like: comedy, plays, musicals, drama,” says Comley, 64, who splits her time between New York City and the Hamptons. The service costs $20 per month, or $200 per year, and offers hundreds of titles. “I was always involved with the theater. I am now just bringing it outside the four walls of a theater. As a journalist, I covered the movies, the TV industry, theater and entertainment news.”

She even met her husband, Stewart Lane, through the industry. He owned a theater. The two of them together began thinking of a way to bring the theater experience to more people. They wanted a way to aggregate content into one place.

“When we started, New Yorkers were like, ‘We don’t need this,’” Comley remembers. “Those in the industry said the same thing, ‘Just go see a show.’ Which is great if you have the access and the money.”

Streaming, which is so common now, was still in its infancy when Comley began dipping her toe into the industry. She not only targeted Broadway regulars but those who were just getting started and those who had no idea about what Broadway had to offer.

“We are a high-end, luxury brand,” Comley explains. “We have 350 million people here (in the United States); 75% go to movies. Only 15% go to the theater. Some can’t afford it. Others are not in town. We offer them the chance to experiment, to find out what they like at their convenience. They can watch on the day they like, at the time they like and can pause when they need to. For those who do go to Broadway shows, they can stream hundreds of shows for only $200 (per year). You can introduce your children and grandchildren to Broadway with training wheels.”

She explains that streaming a show is akin to sitting in the theater because the performance is taped from multiple angles, has intermissions just as in the theater and is designed to be the same experience as if you were sitting in the theater. Basically, it is the same, just on the small screen (or big screen if your television is large enough).

So, someone in Oklahoma can try out musicals, Shakespeare, dramas, plays, whatever they fancy.

“Maybe you came to Broadway and saw Phantom of the Opera and want to try out another musical of that scale or another Andrew Lloyd Webber production,” Comley explains. “You can search just for Andrew Lloyd Webber productions or just musicals. This is a great way to find out what you do like. We want to create theater fans, Broadway fans.”

They’re not limited strictly to Broadway. BroadwayHD also offers Off-Broadway shows and international performances. Educated New Yorkers know how to get around the high cost of Broadway tickets. This is just another way to make Broadway more cost-effective.

“This is another way to experience Broadway, not replace it,” says Comley, who shares five children with Stewart. The family has a home in East Hampton, where they often summer. They also are there in the off-season and are fans of the Bay Street Theater. “Stewart is on the board of Bay Street. We also are regulars at Guild Hall and The Watermill Center.”

Comley is always on the lookout for productions that will move to larger venues. She also attends workshops and other presentations to discover new works that will appeal to her audience.

As far as production value, BroadwayHD is considered the highest in the industry. “It depends on three things,” Comley says. “The quality of the crew you bring to film. It also is the service you provide (on screen). No buffering. Does it look like what you’d see if you were sitting in the theater? And, third is customer service.”

She even has suggestions to give viewers more of a Broadway experience. Do a little research about the show you’re watching and maybe serve something from the show, whether a drink or food. No, you can’t eat in the theater, but that is the joy of streaming.

“Maybe you’ll be watching a scene from She Loves Me where two people are breaking up,” Comley suggests. “Maybe everyone dresses in their pajamas and eats ice cream straight from the container. We’ve all been there.”

You also could dress up like your favorite character or pass out song lyrics from the show. You could even have everyone wear their favorite boots to watch Kinky Boots. All these suggestions add to the experience in a way that isn’t possible in the theater but are ideal to encourage a love for the art.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.