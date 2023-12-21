Former East End Artist & Family Lose Everything in Devastating House Fire

The Haffner’s MA home burned to the ground on December 16

Beloved Springs native and Dan’s Papers cover artist Grant Haffner and his family, who had moved to Buckland, Massachusetts, lost everything during a catastrophic house fire caused by a wood-burning stove on Sunday, December 16. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help them get through this trying time.

Thankfully, Haffner, his wife and professional chef Cassandra and their two children, Griffin (11) and Phoenix (9), and two family pets, escaped the blaze uninjured, but their home, all of their possessions, and even the family car, were destroyed.

Among the devastating losses were Grant’s precious artworks, all of Cassandra’s kitchen tools and the children’s Christmas gifts.

The GoFundMe campaign, which seeks $50,000 to help the Haffners get back on their feet, points out that the family escaped without shoes or essential paperwork and devices. All of their family photos and videos burned.

Specifically, the GoFundMe organizers note that donations will contribute to “immediate needs such as temporary housing, clothing, food, and the daunting task of rebuilding their family home.” As both Cassandra and Grant are independent artists and creators, the funds will also help rebuild their kitchen and art studios, which are essential for their livelihoods.

For those who don’t know, Grant Haffner built quite a following for his colorful paintings of East End roads and utility poles and lines, as well as landmarks such as the Montauk Lighthouse, Long Wharf in Sag Harbor and Ashawagh Hall in Springs where he held many art exhibitions, including group shows under the “Bonac Tonic” umbrella.

After a lifetime of living in the Hamptons, Grant and his family moved from North Haven to New England about 8 years ago when he decided to pursue art full time in a more financially manageable area.