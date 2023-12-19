Explore Hamptons Art Gallery & Museum Shows for the Holidays

KAWS, “TIDE,” 2020 – acrylic on canvas, 98 x 104 in.© KAWS. Photo: Farzad Owrang

Get out and about to view some fantastic work at Hamptons art galleries and museums this festive season. Whether you’re here for the holidays, returning home for the break or you’re here year round, it’s a great time to explore and appreciate some of the many exhibitions on view from Westhampton to Montauk. We’ve selected five shows to get you started, but there are many, many more to enjoy.

5 Hamptons Art Gallery & Museum Shows

Adam Baranello “This Is My Art” at Southampton Cultural Center

Open through February, pop expressionist Adam Baranello‘s latest exhibition at Southampton Cultural Center once again brings together the prolific artist, filmmaker and dancer’s many projects into one beautifully chaotic whole. Check out his new paintings and sculpture, along with favorites from past years, and take part in some scheduled film screenings coming up next month. As Baranello describes it, the show is “designed to connect the multidisciplinary world of my work in a room that feels fun and immersive.” This year he built a floor installation to demonstrate how he can manipulate a space to make those who experience it feel a specific way. Items from this annual pop-up shop can actually make for some great Christmas gifts, but it’s also just a pleasure to explore, and 50% of all sales profits go to support the Southampton Cultural Center. Learn more at scc-arts.org.

Guild Hall Members Exhibition

Since it began in 1938, this longstanding tradition in East Hampton is a wonderful, non-juried survey of all the brilliant art created by Guild Hall’s members in a wide range of media. This year’s show features more than 300 works and, as always, mixes established artists alongside pieces by emerging talents and first-time exhibitors in a salon-style presentation. Early participants included James Brooks, Willem de Kooning, Lee Krasner, Alfonso Ossorio, Charlotte Park, Jackson Pollock, and many more. This year, you can find art by known names like Bastienne Schmidt, Dan Welden and Almond Zigmund alongside complete unknowns who are just getting started. Visit guildhall.org

Artists Choose Parrish Part I-III

Celebrating the Parrish Art Museum’s Museum’s 125th anniversary, this exhibition event focus attention on some of the important contemporary artists working on the East End. The show asked 41 artists with deep local roots to select works from the Water Mill museum’s permanent collection of some 3,600 holdings to be shown along with their own. In doing this, it seeks to offer what they describe as “a renewed dialogue between the museum’s past and future, and reveal new perspectives of its collection through the lens of a diverse roster of artists.” Organized in three installations, the exhibitions fill the entire gallery space of the Parrish and includes A-listers like Ross Bleckner, David Salle, Mary Heilmann, KAWS, Robert Longo, Donald Sultan and Eric Fischl, Sean Scully and Cindy Sherman among many others. It’s a great place to see a diverse and well-curated array of top-tier art in one place. parrishart.org

Tripoli Gallery’s Thanksgiving Collective

Another annual tradition during the holiday season, gallerist Tripoli Patterson puts together a wide-ranging group show with an underlying theme in Wainscott. For the 19th annual Thanksgiving Collective, titled The Side Door to Glory and Oblivion, the exhibition takes inspiration from late artist Ashley Bickerton who used those words in a 2022 edition of The Surfer’s Journal before he died from ALS. Bickerton was highly aware of his own mortality and generously shared his musings on death. Artists selected for this exhibition, “conceptually honor the passing from one realm to another whether spiritual, emotional, physical, or psychological,” the gallery explains. The Thanksgiving Collective is on view through February 26 and includes 22 artists, such as Yung Jake, Angelbert Metoyer, Connie Fox, Félix Bonilla Gerena and Lucy Winton, among others. Visit tripoligallery.com for a complete list with images.

The Lucore Art Holiday Bonanza