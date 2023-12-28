Jewish Federation of Palm Beach Launches $250 Million Campaign for the Future

Michael Hoffman, Susan Shulman Pertnoy, William A. Meyer and Linda Teitelbaum, Photo: Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

More than 500 community leaders gathered at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts earlier this month, on December 4, to hear the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County announce Jewish Palm Beach: Campaign for the Future, a bold new fundraising initiative to help meet the community’s needs and combat anti-Semitism by raising $250 million by July of 2026.

The announcement was made at Federation’s signature event, Celebrating Philanthropy.

To date, the campaign has raised $180 million, including legacy gifts that will support the Federation’s work for decades to come, as well as multi-year commitments to the Federation, its programs and partner organizations.

The Jewish Federation points to the October 7 terror attacks in Israel and what Reuters reports as a nearly 400% spike in acts of anti-Semitism throughout the United States as motivation for dedicating $40 million to support the people of Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, as well as $22 million to protect and stand up to anti-Semitism and hatred.

“Each of us holds the power to address this distinctive moment of need, opportunity and responsibility through Campaign for the Future,” explains Campaign Chair Bill Meyer, adding, “If you’ve advocated for the people of Israel; if you’ve encouraged people to engage with Jewish life; or if you contribute to Jewish Palm Beach, Campaign for the Future is for you.”

With an estimated 200,000 residents anticipated in local Jewish households by 2026, Campaign for the Future aims to provide donors at all levels with the power to shape the community’s future around the Federation’s five impact areas: caring for people in need; protecting the community and standing up to anti-Semitism; safeguarding the people of Israel; inspiring children and teens with powerful Jewish experiences; and connecting people with Jewish life.

In addition to the launch of Campaign for the Future, Celebrating Philanthropy featured a full lineup of notable guests, including remarks from veteran journalist Chuck Todd and Inbar Lavi and Avi Isaacharoff, stars of Neflix’s hit Israeli series Fauda.

The evening also included several major announcements, including one by Federation President and CEO Michael Hoffman who shared that the organization has launched The Palm Beach Center to Combat Antisemitism & Hatred.

Chaired by Richard A. Friedman and Steven Tananbaum, the Palm Beach Center has already been instrumental in the passage of the Florida Public Nuisance Act, which escalates penalties for many anti-Semitic acts to third-degree felonies, expanded the Federation’s partnership with the Palm Beach County School District, and in eventually hiring an intelligence analyst to monitor extremist threats.

Hoffman also introduced renowned philanthropist Robert Kraft, one of the country’s leading business executives and the owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots. Hoffman highlighted the new partnership between the Jewish Federation and Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism, which includes leveraging the recognizable Blue Square national initiative by Kraft’s Foundation in media and outreach efforts across the Palm Beaches.

The national symbol aims to help inspire allies in the non-Jewish community to stand up the fight against hared. Kraft, along with his wife, Dr. Dana Kraft, were also celebrated as the newest Community Visionaries for Campaign for the Future.

Further building on the evening’s momentum, Hoffman announced that Palm Beach Gardens resident Linda Teitelbaum has committed a $5 million endowment through Campaign for the Future to The Palm Beach Center to Combat Anti-Semitism & Hatred. Teitelbaum said she made the gift in honor of her late husband Myron Teitelbaum to ensure the Center’s fight against anti-Semitism can be strategic, vast and have longevity.

“The Jewish community is known for finding light in the darkness, and tonight with more than 500 people joining together is the perfect example of that,” shared Susan Shulman Pertnoy, Board Chair, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. “We have so much to celebrate. Jewish Palm Beach’s strength is rooted in our united effort to overcome adversity and keep our community strong.”

Pertnoy added, “I believe we are at a moment which arises only once every few generations. We have only two choices: We can passively observe as the future happens to us, or we can, together as a united Jewish community led by Federation as it has for years, act boldly to shape the future of one of the fastest-growing and most substantial Jewish communities in North America. I am confident about the choice we will collectively make to meet the urgent needs of today, as well as prepare for the future… because we were built for this.”

Learn more about Campaign for the Future and Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County at jewishpb.org.