Josephine Keating Woodward of Sagaponack Dies on Dec. 19

Josephine Keating Woodward

Josephine Keating Woodward of New York City and Sagaponack died peacefully at home on December 19, after a valiant three-year battle with cancer.

Daughter of the late Patricia and Laurence C. Keating, she was predeceased by her brother Laurence C. Keating Jr. She is survived by her devoted daughter Tricia Woodward, her sister Anne Keating, her brother Jerome (Lauren) Keating, her sister-in-law Jaime Keating and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

After graduating from Saint Elizabeth’s University, Josephine started in the Investment Council Department of the Bank of New York, later known as BNY Mellon, where she remained for the entirety of her career. She retired as a managing director and team leader in the organization’s Wealth Management Division.

After retiring, she continued to do consulting work for BNY Mellon and, until recently, she was a director of the George Link Jr. Foundation and the J T Tai & Co. Foundation.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Child Mind Institute (childmind.org), the Center for Discovery (thecenterfordiscovery.org) or Saint Elizabeth’s University (steu.edu).