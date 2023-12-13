Montauk Plumbing: Spreading Good Cheer with a Dazzling Display for Christmas

Montauk Plumbing’s holiday light display is a must-see

The third year’s the charm.

That’s what many folks might be thinking as they gaze in delight at the impressive festive Christmas display put on by Montauk Plumbing & Heating at their headquarters on Edgemere Street, adjacent to the Montauk train station.

“It’s a way to bring people in our company together as well as the greater community,” notes James D., marketing director for the residential and commercial plumbing and heating specialists that’s served the Montauk community since 2011. “People travel from as far as Smithtown and further to come and see these Christmas lights.”

Each year, they’ve added a little more to the display, which is turned on right after Thanksgiving, making it yet more spectacular than the last.

“It’s gotten to the point this year where we have attracted so many people to come, sometimes traffic is building up outside the headquarters with people coming with their families to look at these Christmas lights,” says James.

Though each year’s display has been bright, bold, and imaginative, they keep getting grander and more intricate, with lights going all around the building, and even prominently perched on the roof.

This year there are white lights galore and reindeers with red bows greeting visitors along the quarter-acre property’s front hedges, a bright Christmas tree with sparkling red and white lights, Santa and lit up white reindeer, numerous wreaths, bushes and Santas festooned with shimmering white and multi-colored lights, a red lamp post with a globe light that shimmers like a snow globe, and much more.

Topping off the nightly extravaganza, the rooftop is lit up with white snowflakes and wreaths surrounding the message “Merry Christmas.”

“It’s quite a magnificent display,” says James.

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Putting this over-the-top display together took three days and the efforts of Montauk Plumbing & Heating’s 30-person staff of plumbing technicians, management, and office personnel.

“It’s a tradition every year where our staff come together and put the lights on,” James says.

Employees also bring their families along to spend the days, lend some assistance and sip hot chocolate while Christmas music playing in the background sets a joyful mood.

“It’s just a fun family event,” James says.

Despite the considerable expense and effort to put on these displays, Montauk Plumbing & Heating owner John Lotito is happy to do it, James says, “knowing how much it not only brings our company together as a family but also what he’s doing to help with the neighborhood and the greater Long Island community.”

Lotito actually designs the display himself each year.

“He’s not only a plumber, but he’s become quite the artist as well,” James says.

The display has become part of many people’s holiday tradition: driving around Long Island to see the beautiful and inventive Christmas displays.

“And this is something that people will travel far and wide to check out,” James says.

NEW YEAR, NEW DÉCOR

Whether it’s more lights or more intricate decorations, every year the display gets bigger, brighter, and better.

“This year we brought in Santa Claus and the reindeers on the side,” James says.

Also new this holiday season: music “performed” by the 10-piece “Nutcracker” band: 8-foot tall LED nutcrackers equipped with trumpets and drums, complete with digital eyes that blink and move, “playing” popular Christmas songs.

“So not only when people come to check out the lights, they can also listen to these guys play Christmas songs,” says James.

Often, people will stop by as soon as the lights come on — when it gets dark — and the office is still open.

“A lot of people have knocked to say they appreciate the lights and what it’s doing to help bring people together,” notes James.

Montauk Plumbing & Heating’s Christmas display can be seen at their headquarters at 213 Edgemere Street in Montauk — and from the sky — from sunset until dawn through New Year’s Day. Visit their website at montaukplumbing.net.

