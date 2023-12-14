Vicki Schneps Appears on LTV East Hampton's 'Successful Philanthropy'

Vicki Schneps, president of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers and Long Island Press, recently appeared on LTV East Hampton’s program, Successful Philanthropy.

Schneps was interviewed by the show’s host, Southampton philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and the two discussed Schneps’ actions as women in both business and philanthropy.

Her newspaper business began in Queens with The Queens Courier, but her empire gradually grew with various additional publications. Eventually, the company purchased papers across lower New York, including the five boroughs and Long Island. Schneps Media also holds papers in Palm Beach and Philadelphia.

Schneps’ philanthropic efforts began more than 50 years ago with Life’s WORC, an organization founded to help those with special needs succeed. While Schneps founded it at her home in Queens, it has since grown considerably.

“For us, it’s really this whole vision of being able to be out there and making a difference every day.” Schneps said. “I was blessed to be able to have this organization that now runs 50 group homes in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Manhattan.” For her efforts, the group’s headquarters was renamed the Victoria Schneps-Yunis Building in October in her honor.

Life’s WORC was also supported by her fellow women, who Schenps continues to give back to today.

With her “Power Women” column, she shows the best of women in business across each of her paper’s domains, a tradition she has upheld for over 30 years.

“We have a very wonderful opportunity just to do what we want to do,” Schenps said.

The full episode of Successful Philanthropy is available above or on LTV East Hampton’s YouTube page where you can find all episodes of the show.