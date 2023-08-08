Dan Talks with Jean Shafiroff, Author, Philanthropist & TV Host

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff

Episode 145: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jean Shafiroff, author, TV host and the East End’s “first lady of philanthropy,” helping to raise funds for the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, American Humane, Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and countless other nonprofits.

Shafiroff, who also lives in Palm Beach, Florida, literally wrote the book on philanthropy, Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give, in 2016.

