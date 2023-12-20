Westhampton Beach’s Pawcasso Treats Paws Toward Expansion

Ron Shapland and Barbara Martorelli of Pawcasso Treats

During the holiday season, you’ll find many families’ kitchens bustling as they prepare traditional dishes and baked goods for gatherings with their loved ones. Last year, Barbara Martorelli recalls her home and family being in a similar, factory-like state — except, they weren’t making the type of holiday goodies you expect. They were churning out bags of dog treats to fulfill a huge, last-minute order.

Martorelli and husband Ron Shapland own Pawcasso Treats, a dog and cat treat bakery — or, “barkery,” as they say — based out of Pawcasso Art Studio & Pet Boutique at 3 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach. Since 2015, the pair have been slow-baking single-ingredient dog treats and are seeking investors so they can keep up with the demand from their current customers, retailers and prospective new clients.

Everyone assembled to help with the tall order they received last year, says Martorelli — from her 86-year-old mother to her siblings, husband and, of course, their four dogs: Jack, Russell, Kava and Dewey.

“All of our customers, two-legged and four-legged, have played a crucial role,” says Martorelli. “By providing valuable feedback, sharing their love for our treats with friends, family, and their local stores, and inspiring us to continue creating products that pets adore.”

Adore it, they do. “Right from the start, customers would have their pups (and cats) try our treats and then come back asking for their dogs’ or cats’ new addiction,” she says. Their best customers, she adds, are the parents of picky dogs, “Many have shared stories of how their pets react just hearing the bag open or how they won’t eat their food without our treats crumbled on top.”

Aside from the fact that their furry friends love Pawcasso Treats, customers can trust that every bag is crafted with careful attention to detail and high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. Run by Martorelli and Shapland, the pair pull from their backgrounds in education and art, respectively, to make their small business a success.

“The process of crafting dog treats is a beautiful blend of education and artistry. As an educator, I bring my knowledge of nutrition, understanding the dietary needs of dogs, and ensuring that our treats are not only delicious but also wholesome,” Martorelli explains. “My husband, the artist, plays a crucial role in the visual aspect of our treats — from designing the packaging to creating a visually appealing product. Together, we aim to educate pet owners about the importance of nutrition while making the entire experience an artistic delight for both pets and their owners.”

Their most popular varieties are the single-ingredient chicken and beef crackers, and their crunchy veggie crackers (yam, carrot and pumpkin) are gaining popularity. For the holidays, they offer a special turducken cracker. Since the ingredients are so straightforward, they’re a great option for dogs with allergies. Other flavors on the horizon include venison, salmon, turkey and regional varieties like fish and chips for New England.

“We hope to continually expand our line to include flavors that cater to the diverse taste preferences of our furry customers,” says Martorelli.

Beyond expanding flavors, Pawcasso Treats also hopes to expand its reach by getting its product into more stores across the country and increasing online sales.

Currently, they are in about 30 stores throughout the tri-state area. They’d also like to have a “treat truck,” not only for deliveries but also to attend festivals, as well as support shelters and rescues. To achieve it all, the company is seeking investors on Honeycomb, where friends, family and customers can support the cause. “We believe in ensuring that every pet, regardless of their circumstances, has access to high-quality treats,” says Martorelli.

To order, visit pawcassotreats.com. To invest, visit invest.honeycombcredit.com/campaigns/pawcasso-treats.

-PARTNER CONTENT