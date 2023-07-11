Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer in the Hamptons only gets better when we bring our pets! There are plenty of dog-friendly beaches, parks and venues to enjoy with your four-legged friends on sunny days, and there are all sorts of pet shops, supply stores, canine boutiques and grooming salons to keep your pets fed and fabulous.

Locals and vacationers who have the pleasure of their dog or cat’s company, can find everything you need — and some fun things you don’t — at these local spots.

Hamptons Pet Shops & More

One Stop Pet Shop

136 Main Street, Amagansett

One Stop Pet Shop has built a loyal customer base over years serving the community, including our visiting friends in the summer. Find food and supplies for dogs, cats, rabbits, fish, birds and other species, as well as chicken and wild bird food. Check out their Facebook, facebook.com/onestoppetshopamagansett, for helpful pet-related community news and tips, lost and found pet announcements and even customers giving away supplies they can no longer use. Call 631-267-7535.

Harbor Pets

12 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

Supplying pets in the Sag Harbor area for decades (since 1979!), Harbor Pets has food for dogs, cats, fish and even smaller more unusual creatures. They also offer grooming, from baths, to nails to full haircuts. Visit harborpets.net or call 631-725-9070.

Harbor Pet

725A Montauk Highway, Montauk

Originally hailing from Greenport, where they still operate their first shop opened in 2015, Harbor Pet (not to be confused with Harbor Pets in Sag Harbor) is the place to go for pet supplies on The End. Find food, gear, toys and goodies, including Life Is Grruff handmade baked treats. Call 631-668-8818 or visit harbor-pet.com.

The Village Paw

621 Hampton Road, Southampton

Conveniently located in Southampton Village, this shop has all the usual food and supplies any pet shopper might need, along with fun additions like their Wall of Fame featuring photos of their regular, four-legged shoppers! Call 631-287-6001.

Hampton Bays Pet Supply

44 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Check out this pet supply shop for all the food and gear you could want, plus owners who are widely praised as kind, knowledgeable and ready to answer shoppers’ questions. Call 631-723-3800 or visit hampton-bays-pet-supply.business.site.

Westhampton Pet

60 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach

Another longtime local shop, Westhampton Pet has an excellent selection of food and supplies, and they offer grooming in-house, making it an easy destination for all your pet care needs. Call 631-288-6765.

Petco

2044 Montauk Highway Unit 24, Bridgehampton Commons

180 W Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Sure, Petco is a corporate big-box store, but they usually have big-box supplies and prices to match. Get everything you need to feed, clothe, house, groom and play with you dog or cat. They offer in-house grooming, and a full range of aquarium equipment, as well as underwater plants and live fish. Need something for your bird or reptile? How about a ferret? They have those too! Call 631-537-1853 in Bridgehampton or 631-728-6801 in Hampton Bays or visit petco.com.

Little Lucy’s Canine Couture

91 Jobs Lane, Southampton

If you’re looking for something a bit more unique, beyond food and standard supplies, Little Lucy’s doggie boutique is the place to go! Here you’ll find the most adorable canine clothing for your fur babies, along with toys and things you won’t find anywhere else. Little Lucy’s is also home base for some of the most fun doggo events, including the Holiday Pooch Party, where dogs can pose with Santa, and, of course, the beloved annual Halloween Pet Parade and festival. This more than 20-year-old Halloween tradition brings together adorable pups and proud owners in costume who are happy showing off their creativity to the world! Call 631-287-2352 or visit instagram.com/little_lucys_southampton.

The Classy Canine

375 County Road 39, Southampton

Our Dan’s Best of the Best winner in the South Fork Groomer category for the past two years, the Classy Canine has been taking care of doggy hairdos in Southampton since 1986. Along with all standard grooming, they offer a selection of pet supplies and an array of luxurious spa treatments. Where else can your dog get a hot towel wrap with deep conditioners, exfoliating butter bath, massage, vinegar rinse or a Moroccan oil treatment, among others creative experiences? Call 631-283-1306 or visit classycaninehamptons.com.

Pawcasso Art Studio and Pet Boutique

3 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach

With a bit or everything for dog lovers, this pet friendly art studio and boutique shop has created a wonderful little spot to enjoy with your dog. Paint pictures, browse the cute items for sale, including their famous Pawcasso treats, which are all-natural and very popular. They’ve just moved to a new spot and big plans are in the works, including a treat barkery (that’s dog speak for bakery) and more. Call 631-887-6705 or visit pawcassowhb.com.