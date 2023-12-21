Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society Hosts Donor Appreciation Dinner

By Staff
1 minute 12/21/2023

Adolfo Zaralegui, James BorynackCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Amanda and Charles SchumacherCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Deborah and Philippe DaumanCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Deborah Dauman, Thomas C. Quick, Michele KesslerCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Elizabeth and Wayne SafroCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Frances Scaife, Holly Johnson-BartlettCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Howard and Michele KesslerCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Jeff and Mei Sze-GreeneCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Jonathan and Whitney ClayCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Lynne Wheat, Thomas PeterffyCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Pauline Pitt, Jerry SeayCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Ron and Cindy McMackinCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Ruth Baum, Carole MoranCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Sacha and Josh McGrawCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Susan and Bob WrightCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Michele and Howard Kessler and Thomas C. Quick greeted guests at Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society’s donor appreciation dinner at Club Colette. This celebratory gathering honored steadfast supporters and furthered the commitment to wildlife and Palm Beach Zoo. Nearly 100 dinner guests enjoyed delectable fare from Club Colette and gained insight into the Zoo’s plans for the future.

Margo McKnight, the Zoo’s President & CEO, shared an essential message on how animals inspire awe and are inextricably linked to empathy, calm and peace in humans. Birding, African language expert and guest speaker James Currie highlighted the vital role that zoos play in contributing to global conservation efforts.

Guests received wildlife-saving gift bags containing Currie’s book, “When Eagles Roar: The Amazing Journey of an African Wildlife Adventurer,” Bird Friendly® coffee and chocolate as well as a “Zoo More Good” postcard bundle.

