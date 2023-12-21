Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society Hosts Donor Appreciation Dinner

Michele and Howard Kessler and Thomas C. Quick greeted guests at Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society’s donor appreciation dinner at Club Colette. This celebratory gathering honored steadfast supporters and furthered the commitment to wildlife and Palm Beach Zoo. Nearly 100 dinner guests enjoyed delectable fare from Club Colette and gained insight into the Zoo’s plans for the future.

Margo McKnight, the Zoo’s President & CEO, shared an essential message on how animals inspire awe and are inextricably linked to empathy, calm and peace in humans. Birding, African language expert and guest speaker James Currie highlighted the vital role that zoos play in contributing to global conservation efforts.

Guests received wildlife-saving gift bags containing Currie’s book, “When Eagles Roar: The Amazing Journey of an African Wildlife Adventurer,” Bird Friendly® coffee and chocolate as well as a “Zoo More Good” postcard bundle.