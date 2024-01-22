Ariana Grande Meets Us in Montauk with New Single & 'Eternal Sunshine' Album

Ariana Grande no longer has a mystery that needs solving about Montauk. The two-time Grammy award winner released a music video for her new single, “yes, and?” (watch above) on Friday, January 12 which makes reference to The End.

The video opens with a red card that says “41.0359 N71. 95450 W” – which is the intersection of Second House Road and South Eldert Lane in Montauk. The intersection, which has a private house, the Montauk Fire Department and the Sole ‘ East Resort hotel at it, doesn’t really mean much in the scheme of things, but the hamlet of Montauk does.

A week after the video, which make no other reference to Montauk, dropped, on Friday, January 19, Grande, revealed that her first studio album in four years, is called Eternal Sunshine.

The name is an homage to Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet‘s 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which is primarily set in Montauk and made famous the phrase “Meet me in Montauk,” which can be found all over the internet, on shirts, hats and all manner of Etsy store goodies, as well as plenty of tattoos, including many on folks who have never been Long Island’s easternmost point.

The multi-platinum selling songstress is a huge fan of Carrey, and guest-starred in an episode of the comedian’s Showtime series, Kidding.

Written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Michel Gondry, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was also a favorite film of Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, whom she remained friends with until he died in 2018, reports Newsday, which initially revealed the Montauk connection.

The Eternal Sunshine album will be released on March 8.