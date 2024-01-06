Betty Warner of Westhampton Beach Lived to 100

Betty Warner

One hundred years ago, in an ordinary house on Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach, an extraordinary woman was born. On December 11, 2023, that extraordinary woman, Betty Hawkins Warner, went home to meet her savior.

Born on August 7, 1923, to Ida and Lyman Hawkins, she was a rough-and-tumble child who grew up on the beach. She graduated from Westhampton Beach High School and, in 1943, married the love of her life, Kenneth Warner.

After years on Seatuck Avenue and then at Peppermint Farm, Ken built Betty their dream house on Old Country Road in Speonk, where generations gathered for 50 years.

The Warners raised four daughters, who cared for her until the end: Susan (Daniel) McCoy, Ellen Slough, Robin Saulle and Lorin (David) Tuttle. Betty and Ken had been married for 47 years when he died.

Her faith was important to her, and her Bible was always nearby. She and her husband were fixtures at the Eastport Bible Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School.

Warner’s childhood love of the beach — both the ocean and the sound — lasted throughout her 100 years. She was always game for breakfast or dinner on the beach or a late-night swim. She treasured spending time with her family in a bungalow on the sound.

Warner loved reading, and, whether at the beach or at home, could often be found with a book. She passed that love of reading, as well as a love of music and card games, to her family.

A prolific crafter, Warner was an accomplished quilter, floral artist, basket weaver, painter and rug hooker. She optimistically prowled dunes and roadsides for sea lavender and beach plums.

Warner never forgot her Swiss roots and visited throughout her life, as a child by sea and later by air. She was a fun-loving risk taker, who, at age 84, paraglided off the Alps.

With an easy-going and warm personality, Warner had countless friends of all ages. She always had a story to share and recognized the importance of sharing her experience with others. As recently as May 2023, she captivated over 200 Westhampton Beach High School students with her memories of the 1938 Hurricane, the Great Depression and her 10 decades of life.

In addition to her daughters, Warner is survived by six grandchildren — Chris, Jason, Betsey, Warner, Jordan and Sarah — and 10 great grandchildren: Tavish, Lillian, Jonas, Henry, Ainsley, Oliver, Jesse, Jackie, Emory and Vivian. Joyce Kelley, Ken’s sister who was like a sister to her, also survives.

Warner died peacefully in her home full of three generations of family and her faithful dog, Mickey, just as she would have wanted.

Visitation was held at the Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach followed by a funeral service on December 15 at Eastport Bible Church, with interment immediately following in the Eastport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Eastport Bible Church, Samaritan’s Purse or Riverhead Free Library in Betty’s memory.