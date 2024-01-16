Service for Late Sag Harbor Wakeboarding Legend Robb Reid This Saturday

Robb Reid (far left) with some of the Global Boarding team

Popular Sag Harbor wakeboarding instructor Charles Robbins Reid III, called Robb by those who knew him, was killed in a Friday, January 5 crash while riding his skateboard after dark at 5:55 p.m. on Middle Line Highway near Fourteen Hills Court in Sag Harbor. Hit by 77-year-old Water Mill luxury home builder Stephen Breitenbach driving westbound in a 2018 Land Rover, Reid was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital by Southampton Volunteer Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was 54 years old and the crash was ruled an accident with no criminality involved.

Owner of Global Boarding Watersports in Sag Harbor, Reid was considered a legend in the world of wakeboarding who left an indelible mark on the sport through major achievements and solid dedication. He was recently nominated for the Wakeboard Hall of Fame, a prestigious honor that cemented his role as a true pioneer and trailblazer in the sport.

Reid founded Global Boarding 23 years ago in Wainscott before later moving the business to Hidden Cove Marina in Sag Harbor. The former professional wakeboarder from Claremont, Florida, famously made the highest jumps in wakeboarding history.

As an instructor, he loved sharing his passion and teaching others of all ages to not only learn the sport, but also to conquer any fears associated with it. “It’s my passion in life to share my skills with others. Going out on the water is like a therapy session. I help people overcome their fears while giving them a new skill set,” he told Dan’s Papers in August.

He also created his Global Boarding Elite foundation to empower and inspire kids through the joy and thrill of watersports while offering surf therapy and ocean education.

Reid leaves behind many admirers, including those who he helped influence to lead positive lives through watersports.

A service in Reid’s memory is being held at Kismet in East Hampton this Saturday, January 20 at 2:22 p.m.