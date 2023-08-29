Global Boarding's Robb Reid: A Wakeboarding Pioneer in Sag Harbor

Robb Reid (far left) with some of the Global Boarding team

Sag Harbor’s own Robb Reid was recently nominated for the prestigious Wakeboard Hall of Fame, solidifying his status as a true pioneer and trailblazer in the sport.

A homegrown legend in the world of wakeboarding, Reid has left an indelible mark on the sport through his incredible achievements and unwavering dedication. Hailing originally from Claremont, Florida, Reid’s love for wakeboarding blossomed in his hometown where he honed his skills and developed a deep connection with the water.

As an ex-professional wakeboarder, Reid has pushed the boundaries of what is possible on the water, earning him the title of arguably the highest jump in wakeboarding history. Inspired by his own experiences and driven by a desire to share his passion, Reid founded Global Boarding WaterSports 23 years ago, originally in Wainscott and now out of Hidden Cove Marina in Sag Harbor.

“It’s my passion in life to share my skills with others. Going out on the water is like a therapy session. I help people overcome their fears while giving them a new skill set,” said Reid.

This venture became a catalyst for the growth and development of countless watersports enthusiasts, as Reid tirelessly trains and mentors individuals, igniting their love for wakeboarding and other water-based activities. His expertise and coaching methods resonate with students and athletes from all walks of life, transforming their lives and propelling them to new heights in their respective disciplines.

Global Boarding offers private boat charters as well as individual and small group instruction for all age groups seeking to learn wakeboarding, wakesurfing, waterskiing and/or knee boarding. Their programs are designed to be simple, comfortable and make for a fun experience out on the water.

Reid’s influence extends far beyond the Hamptons — through his teaching, he continues to inspire and empower a new generation of wakeboarders. He brings his homegrown roots to The Elite echelon and beyond, bringing his wealth of knowledge and experience globally.

Not content with just revolutionizing the wakeboarding scene, Reid has dedicated himself to giving back to the community. He recently established a foundation, Global Boarding Elite, aimed at empowering and inspiring young children everywhere, providing them with opportunities to experience the joy and thrill of watersports while also offering surf therapy and ocean education. Through this foundation, Reid hopes to instill in these youngsters the same passion, confidence and drive that has fueled his own remarkable journey

Reid’s contributions to wakeboarding and the watersports community as a whole have been nothing short of extraordinary. His unwavering commitment, unparalleled skill, and relentless pursuit of excellence have earned him the admiration, as well as the respect of his peers and countless clients. His clients mean the world to Reid, and as the tides turn so have the people who he has helped along the way.

To learn more about Global Boarding, visit their website at globalboarding.com or call 631-537-8601.