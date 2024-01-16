Podcast: Dan Talks with Arielle Hessler, Director of Amagansett Free Library

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 168: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Arielle Hessler, director of the Amagansett Free Library. Before being brought on to head her current library, the Shirley native worked as the emerging technologies librarian at the John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor. With that background, Hessler has been able to make strides in bringing the Amagansett Library into the modern, digital age.

Find out everything that’s happening at Amagansett Free Library by visiting amagansettlibrary.org.

