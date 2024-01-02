JCOH Brings Concert for Israel to LTV

Carol Campolo and Don Cirillo Lisa Tamburini Charlotte Sasso provided latkes Lisa Tamburini Haim Mizrahi gave opening remarks Lisa Tamburini Rabbi Josh Franklin, Josh Gladstone, Cantor Debra Stein Lisa Tamburini Roni Weissman Gerard, Lauren Lebowitz Feldman, Contor Debra Stein, Jessica Tabor Dyme Lisa Tamburini Tina Plesset, Leslie Hillel, Louise Bergerson Lisa Tamburini

LTV Studios’ Haim Mizrahi and the Jewish Center of the Hamptons’ Rabbi Josh Franklin and Cantor Debra Stein co-hosted A Concert for Israel, a musical event dedicated to raising funds for humanitarian relief in Israel.

The event, held in Studio 3, featured performances by Mick Hargreaves, Jeffrey Levitt, Peter Martin Weiss and Lauren Lebowitz. The evening commenced with the lighting of a menorah.

Attendees were treated to an array of wines donated by Amagansett Wine & Spirits. Freshly made potato latkes were provided by Charlotte Sasso.