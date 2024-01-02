JCOH Brings Concert for Israel to LTV
1 minute 01/02/2024
LTV Studios’ Haim Mizrahi and the Jewish Center of the Hamptons’ Rabbi Josh Franklin and Cantor Debra Stein co-hosted A Concert for Israel, a musical event dedicated to raising funds for humanitarian relief in Israel.
The event, held in Studio 3, featured performances by Mick Hargreaves, Jeffrey Levitt, Peter Martin Weiss and Lauren Lebowitz. The evening commenced with the lighting of a menorah.
Attendees were treated to an array of wines donated by Amagansett Wine & Spirits. Freshly made potato latkes were provided by Charlotte Sasso.