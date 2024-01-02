Party Photos

JCOH Brings Concert for Israel to LTV

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/02/2024

Carol Campolo and Don CirilloLisa Tamburini

Charlotte Sasso provided latkesLisa Tamburini

Haim Mizrahi gave opening remarksLisa Tamburini

Rabbi Josh Franklin, Josh Gladstone, Cantor Debra SteinLisa Tamburini

Roni Weissman Gerard, Lauren Lebowitz Feldman, Contor Debra Stein, Jessica Tabor DymeLisa Tamburini

Tina Plesset, Leslie Hillel, Louise BergersonLisa Tamburini

LTV Studios’ Haim Mizrahi and the Jewish Center of the Hamptons’ Rabbi Josh Franklin and Cantor Debra Stein co-hosted A Concert for Israel, a musical event dedicated to raising funds for humanitarian relief in Israel.

The event, held in Studio 3, featured performances by Mick Hargreaves, Jeffrey Levitt, Peter Martin Weiss and Lauren Lebowitz. The evening commenced with the lighting of a menorah.

Attendees were treated to an array of wines donated by Amagansett Wine & Spirits. Freshly made potato latkes were provided by Charlotte Sasso.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles