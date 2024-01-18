King David Society's Exclusive Evening for Jewish Federation's Donors
Nearly 75 of Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County’s most dedicated donors gathered for an exclusive evening to kick off the season for the King David Society at the Four Seasons Palm Beach. The King David Society, which recognizes those inspiring individuals who contribute $25,000 or more to Federation, connects philanthropists who are committed to strengthening Jewish life. Jill and Jay Bernstein chaired the event. Betsy R. Sheerr serves as Chair of the King David Society.
The evening, which featured a special focus on the security of Jewish Palm Beach amidst rising antisemitism since the October 7 attacks in Israel, featured special guest speaker, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who rescued congregants from a gunman in the 2022 Colleyville, Texas, hostage crisis.
Guests also heard from Carson Nightwine, director of security for Federation, who provided insights to the latest work, including enhanced on-site security and trainings, to ensure the safety and security of Jewish organizations, synagogues and schools throughout Jewish Palm Beach.
Federation President and CEO, Michael Hoffman, highlighted the Palm Beach Center to Combat Antisemitism & Hatred, chaired by Palm Beach residents by Richard A. Friedman and Steve Tananbaum. The Palm Beach Center was established as an expansion of Federation’s longstanding commitment to standing up to antisemitism and all forms of hate, and strategically leads county-wide education and advocacy programs as well as security initiatives in partnership with local and national law enforcement.