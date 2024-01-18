King David Society's Exclusive Evening for Jewish Federation's Donors

Alicia Dahill, Dr. Herbert Wertheim Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Avrom and Arlene Doft Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Eileen Berman, Jay Bauer Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Fred and Helaine Gould Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Jay and Jill Bernstein Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Linda Teitelbaum, Susan Shulman-Pertnoy, Michael Hoffman Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Richard and Betsy Sheerr Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Ronda Starr, Marlene Silver Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Shirley and Jack Silver Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Stephen Tannenbaum, Elizabeth Toll-Feuer Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Susan Shulman-Pertnoy, Charles Gottesman Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Zoe Kron, Richard Tunick Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Nearly 75 of Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County’s most dedicated donors gathered for an exclusive evening to kick off the season for the King David Society at the Four Seasons Palm Beach. The King David Society, which recognizes those inspiring individuals who contribute $25,000 or more to Federation, connects philanthropists who are committed to strengthening Jewish life. Jill and Jay Bernstein chaired the event. Betsy R. Sheerr serves as Chair of the King David Society.

The evening, which featured a special focus on the security of Jewish Palm Beach amidst rising antisemitism since the October 7 attacks in Israel, featured special guest speaker, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who rescued congregants from a gunman in the 2022 Colleyville, Texas, hostage crisis.

Guests also heard from Carson Nightwine, director of security for Federation, who provided insights to the latest work, including enhanced on-site security and trainings, to ensure the safety and security of Jewish organizations, synagogues and schools throughout Jewish Palm Beach.

Federation President and CEO, Michael Hoffman, highlighted the Palm Beach Center to Combat Antisemitism & Hatred, chaired by Palm Beach residents by Richard A. Friedman and Steve Tananbaum. The Palm Beach Center was established as an expansion of Federation’s longstanding commitment to standing up to antisemitism and all forms of hate, and strategically leads county-wide education and advocacy programs as well as security initiatives in partnership with local and national law enforcement.