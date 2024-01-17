Meet Dan’s Cover Artist Rainer Lagemann

January 19, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art by Rainer Lagemann

Featured on the cover of the latest Dan’s Papers edition is a work by notable German sculptor Rainer Lagemann.

In 2007, Lagemann sold his thriving retail furniture gallery, which he operated for two decades, to pursue a lifelong passion for sculpture. He uses hollow metal squares to sculpt a wide variety of images, though he’s particularly drawn to the human form, creating works that elicit both the strength and fragility of the body.

Avalon Ashley Bellos, gallery director at DTR Modern Gallery, which represents Lagemann, enlightens us to the making of the “H2H (Orange to Yellow)” cover art, the deep significance of Lagemann’s sculptures and the appearance of his work in an Oscar-nominated movie.

A Chat with Rainer Lagemann

What can you tell our readers about this week’s cover art, “H2H (Orange to Yellow)” by Rainer Lagemann?

Rainer Lagemann’s captivating art piece titled “H2H (Orange to Yellow)” is a unique variant sculpture that mesmerizes viewers with its dynamic play of colors and materials. Crafted from stainless steel and adorned with a sleek chrome finish, the piece seamlessly transitions from vibrant orange hues to radiant yellow tones.

The artist’s masterful use of these materials not only creates a visually stunning effect but also adds a contemporary touch to the sculpture. With the inventory number LG-SP-0363, this one-of-a-kind creation showcases Lagemann’s artistic prowess and his ability to evoke a sense of fluidity and transformation through the medium of sculpture.

How is this week’s cover art representative of the artistic voice and/or the themes explored in Lagemann’s portfolio?

The significance of these sculptures extends beyond their tangible forms, as the shadows they cast upon floors or walls within their surroundings add a profound layer of beauty, abstraction and mystery to each piece. Notably adaptable, these sculptures possess the unique ability to embrace various colors, adapt to diverse spaces and respond to different climates.

This exceptional flexibility empowers collectors to fulfill their individual desires for self-expression, making each sculpture a personalized and meaningful reflection of the owner’s artistic sensibilities.

What are some key identifiers that define Lagemann’s unique art style?

Opting for a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional sculptural art, the artist has chosen to depict the human body. This decision marks the artist’s distinctive and individualistic approach, showcasing a unique style that bridges the gap between classical aesthetics and modern interpretation.

What would you say is one of the most impressive accolades or achievements of Lagemann’s career so far?

Lagemann has had an expansive and impressive career with too many accolades to name. With that said — you can see one of his incredible sculptures in the House of Gucci film featuring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

With DTR Modern Galleries in NYC, Palm Beach, Nantucket, Boston and Washington, D.C., has Lagemann’s art proven especially popular in one of these art markets?

Lagemann’s work is universal — however, it does particularly well in Palm Beach for its outdoor/indoor capacity.

To see more of Rainer Lagemann’s artwork and to inquire about purchasing a piece from one of DTR Modern Galleries’ five locations, visit dtrmodern.com.

