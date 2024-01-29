Mocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Mirabelle's Non-Alcoholic Mezcal Killer Bee
Participating in Dry January? Here’s a delicious mocktail you can make right in the comfort of your own home, courtesy of Mirabelle Restaurant!
Mirabelle Mezcal Killer Bee
Ingredients:
2 oz Monday Mezcal
1 1/2 oz Fresh lemon juice
3/4 oz Honey simple syrup
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake.
2. Strain into a coupe glass.
3. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel.
Enjoy!
For more dishes from Mirabelle Restaurant, visit them at 150 Main Street, Stony Brook or check them out online at mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.