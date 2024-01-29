Mocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Mirabelle's Non-Alcoholic Mezcal Killer Bee

Non-Alcoholic Mezcal Killer Bee at Mirabelle Restaurant

Participating in Dry January? Here’s a delicious mocktail you can make right in the comfort of your own home, courtesy of Mirabelle Restaurant!

Mirabelle Mezcal Killer Bee

Ingredients:

2 oz Monday Mezcal

1 1/2 oz Fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz Honey simple syrup

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake.

2. Strain into a coupe glass.

3. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel.

Enjoy!

For more dishes from Mirabelle Restaurant, visit them at 150 Main Street, Stony Brook or check them out online at mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.