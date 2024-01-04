Objects of Obsession: Shop for Palm Beach Winter Wants

Objects of Obsession

Treat yourself to fashion and beauty objects in Palm Beach and South Florida this winter.

1. Garnet Hill Cashmere Wrap

A heathered gray cashmere wrap is the ultimate chic, neutral accessory, and it adds panache to practically any outfit, whether it’s black, white, navy or pink. The ultra-soft, fluffy piece, created with adherence to high animal welfare standards, is also a perfect travel item to keep you cozy on the plane. garnethill.com

2. Veronica Beard Lavigne Cotton Sweater Jacket

Made of 100% organic cotton, this Italian boucle wardrobe staple is structured as a jacket, but comfy as a cardigan. The blue plaid with crest buttons pairs perfectly with jeans, elevating them for a luncheon or dinner, and goes equally well with pants or a skirt. It’s the perfect piece to toss on when you want to add a layer of warmth to secure against Florida’s air conditioned rooms. veronicabeard.com

3. Unode50 Allure Necklace

Silver is so on trend and this necklace, which is like a piece of art, is a great way to show that you are too. Part of the Charismatic collection, the chunky, limited-edition item, designed by Jose Azulay, and handcrafted in Spain, has 12 faceted blue crystals in a sterling setting. unode50.com

4. Bare Minerals Advent Calendar

Annual advent calendars are a fun way to sample different products, and the Twelve Days of Joy from Bare Minerals makes a great gift for someone who loves clean cosmetics. A combo of full-size and mini makeup along with skincare essentials, the limited-edition set contains plant-powered skincare, eye and lip enhancers, setting powder, cult favorite — bronzer in shade Warmth. bareminerals.com

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Oil

Lip oils are all the rage this season, and Neutrogena, known for pure and effective formulas, has added one to its Hydro Boost line. It not only nourishes and moisturizes with hyaluronic acid, but the subtle pink tint brings out the lips’ natural color and makes them look fuller. You can wear it alone for a natural look, or add it to lipstick for a touch of gloss. neutrogena.com

6. Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Scrub

Chlorine, salt water and taming products can build up to dull the luster in your hair, but this mixture, made from rice, along with apple cider vinegar, ginger, black currant, salicylic acid and lots of nutrients, removes build up, as well as dead skin cells. It also soothes and nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair, making it softer and shinier as a result. fekkai.com

7. J. McLaughlin Vivian Gold Puffer Jacket

Looking for a chic way to stay cozy? The feminine nylon puffer with a 3/4 sleeve, pockets and tortoise buttons, available at the Gardens Mall, is perfect for the holidays in champagne or red. It’s light enough to travel with and perfect to wear on a flight to transition from northern cold to Palm Beach evenings. thegardensmall.com

8. Tommy Bahama Pearl Bandeau Bikini Top and High-Waisted Bottom

If you are looking to turn heads at the pool, this festive red strapless bikini is a perfect choice. Made from premium Italian microfibers, it has molded cups for support, and tortoise shell detailing. The high-waisted bottom is elongating, the shirring

flattering, and front panel compression lends support for the tummy. Best of all, the fabric has UPF 50 protection. tommybahama.com