Philanthropists Donate $250K to PBMC Center for Women and Infants

PBMC

Two local philanthropists donated a quarter of a million dollars to help Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) in Riverhead establish the Center for Women and Infants — the first in the region.

Robert and Patricia Friemann gave $250,000 to the hospital, which is part of the nonprofit Northwell Health network, and helps PBMC near its fundraising goal to open the new center by the end of 2025.

“Pattie and I are honored to contribute to the realization of this crucial initiative,” said Rob Friemann. “I believe in the importance of making high-quality healthcare for women more accessible throughout our community. For too long, my family and my neighbors have been forced to drive long distances for treatment or ignore our health care out of convenience.”

The donation comes as PMBC is in the midst of a $92 million expansion to its emergency department. The new center for Women and Infants will feature brand new private rooms and make much-needed comprehensive women’s health services accessible to residents throughout the East End, increasing PBMC’s level of care for breast health, urogynecology and tele-neonatology with the a goal to develop a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“Rob Friemann has been a driving force for empowering the North Fork community for many years, and we are incredibly grateful to him and his wife Pattie for seeing our vision as a key contributor to community prosperity for current residents and for generations to come,” said Peconic Bay Medical Center Executive Director Amy Loeb, EdD, MBA, RN. “This significant contribution aligns with our commitment to providing the highest standard of care to our patients and making the highest level of advanced health care available and accessible for all.”