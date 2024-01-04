Tovah Feldshuh Shows Us 'Aging Is Optional' in Pompano Beach

Tovah Feldshuh in “Aging Is Optional (‘Cause G-d I hope It Is!)”

Six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh is bringing her exciting new one-woman show Aging Is Optional (‘Cause G-d I hope It Is!) to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center next Thursday, January 11 following five sold out performances at Delray Beach Playhouse from January 8–10.

The play includes tales from her storied life and career as a star of stage, screen and television which display her love for her family and her Jewish heritage. This 80-minute show is very personal, unique and entertaining.

There are many performances throughout the play including iconic songs by Carole King and Bob Dylan. Feldshuh, who is celebrating her 50th year on Broadway, says, “Some people call them decades; I call them my collected works. It’s an hour of Restylane for the soul, a booster for the heart and a probiotic of laughter…and exercise!” adding, “may its joy help you hit your target heart rate for today.”

The show is directed by Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro, and Broadway World Cabaret Award-winning director. He was the recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award, the 2022 Mabel Mercer Award, and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. This is not the first one-woman show he’s directed for Feldshuh.

Composer and pianist James Bassi is the play’s music director. His compositions have been performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

A Hamptons and Palm Beach regular, Feldshuh has been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. She has won four Drama Desks, four Outer Critics Circle, three Dramalogues, the Obie, the Theatre World, and Best Actress from the Helen Hayes and Lucille Lortel Awards. She is a playwright, concert artist, and author.

She recently earned raves for Becoming Doctor Ruth and starred in the film Dirty Rhetoric, shot in Southampton, New York.

To purchase tickets for Aging Is Optional (‘Cause G-d I hope It Is!) at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, visit pompanobeachculturalcenter.com.