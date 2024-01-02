Warning Signs That Brakes Are Faltering

Warning signs of fading brake systems tend to be subtle.

Automotive problems are often best left to professionals. Though seasoned car enthusiasts may be capable of diagnosing and fixing car troubles without the assistance of a trusted mechanic, most drivers are better off letting the pros address issues under the hood.

But drivers can still play a vital role in vehicle maintenance. Learning to recognize warning signs of various problems that can affect cars can prevent breakdowns and potentially costly repairs. And in certain instances, such as when the brake system is not working properly, knowing how to spot problems before they escalate into something larger can make drivers and their passengers safer and potentially prevent accidents.

Television shows and movies have lent credence to the notion that brake problems are marked by the sudden cessation of a vehicle’s ability to stop. Though that can happen, warning signs of fading brake systems tend to be more subtle.

Warning Sign Brakes Need Repair

NOISES

Much like a knocking sound typically indicates a problem with a vehicle’s air-fuel ration mixture, certain noises also suggest there are problems with the brakes. The most noticeable such sign is a high-pitched squeal that occurs when drivers apply the brakes. But grinding sounds and noises like scratching and scraping also warrant a visit to a brake specialist.

INCREASE IN STOPPING DISTANCE

An increase in the distance a vehicle travels before it stops after the brakes are applied indicates that there’s an issue with the brakes. This issue may or may not require a brake replacement. In fact, it’s sometimes indicative that brake fluid levels are low, which can be remedied quickly and easily. However, an increase in stopping distance is significant enough that it should be brought to the attention of a brake specialist immediately.

PULLING UPON STOPPING

Another warning sign of brake problems is when the vehicle noticeably pulls to one side as it comes to a stop. This indicates that one side of the brakes is malfunctioning while the other is working properly. Like other issues with brakes, this one requires immediate attention from an automotive professional.

Brake systems should be inspected during routine maintenance visits. But issues with brakes can arise even after such inspections, which underscores how important it is that drivers learn to recognize the warning signs of brake problems.

-Metro Creative Connection