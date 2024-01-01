Tim Blaquiere, Tripp March, Rev. Jim Erwin, Craig KahlerLisa Tamburini
Tim Culver, Chris and Jane HusbandLisa Tamburini
Shanae Pritchard, Susan Lazarus, Dan RizzieLisa Tamburini
Vanessa Karali, Morgan Budman, Andrew PhillipLisa Tamburini
For their 14th holiday celebration, Wölffer Estate’s Marc and Joey Wölffer hosted the annual Lighting of The Vines cocktial party and ceremony at the 55-acre vineyard in Sagaponack.
The event raised over $100,000 in support of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center (BHCCRC), dedicated to assisting underserved children and families on the East End. The silent auction showcased 20 wreaths crafted by local artists, designers and business owners.
Attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, live music and Wölffer‘s gigantic ornaments suspended from the ceiling. The highlight of the night was the countdown culminating in the lighting of 15,000 bulbs across the vineyard.
