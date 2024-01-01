Wölffer Estate Welcomes Holiday with 14th Annual Lighting of the Vines

Deb and Kevin McEneaney Lisa Tamburini Joey Wolffer and Bonnie Cannon Lisa Tamburini Marc and Joey Wolffer Lisa Tamburini Mary Slattery and Julie Ratner Lisa Tamburini Santa and his helper Lisa Tamburini Barry Weiner, Sam Eskenazi, Julie Ratner, Shahla Weiner Lisa Tamburini Bonnie Cannon, Deb McEneaney (Bridgehampton Childcare Center) Lisa Tamburini Cathy Hartman, Mary Slattery Lisa Tamburini Dan Rattiner and Chris Wasserstein Lisa Tamburini Donald Crawford, Mindy Crawford, Marc Wolffer Lisa Tamburini Douglas Gee and Ripp Bowman Lisa Tamburini Eddie Shapiro, Anna Cappelen, Lauren Cappelen Adam Katz, Chloe Katz Lisa Tamburini Jackie Lowey, William Cummings, David Kuperschmid, Bernt Heiberg Lisa Tamburini Janet O'Brien, Stan Birnbaum, Kimberly Goff Lisa Tamburini Kevin McEneaney, Marc Wolffer Lisa Tamburini Lukas Weinstein, Sivia Lorma, Joey Wolffer, Max Rohn Lisa Tamburini Malcolm McCarfrae, Jay Wattiker, Scott Roslyn, Alison Morris Roslyn Lisa Tamburini Rev. Tisha Williams and Larry Williams Lisa Tamburini Roman Roth, Celina Fino, Dushy Roth, Jackie Fusco Lisa Tamburini Shantell Mungin, Robert King, Shanae Pritchard Lisa Tamburini Stephanie Michell, Leigh Ramsey, Karen Sutton Lisa Tamburini Susan Bresler and Richard Ziskin Lisa Tamburini Tim Blaquiere, Tripp March, Rev. Jim Erwin, Craig Kahler Lisa Tamburini Tim Culver, Chris and Jane Husband Lisa Tamburini Shanae Pritchard, Susan Lazarus, Dan Rizzie Lisa Tamburini Vanessa Karali, Morgan Budman, Andrew Phillip Lisa Tamburini

For their 14th holiday celebration, Wölffer Estate’s Marc and Joey Wölffer hosted the annual Lighting of The Vines cocktial party and ceremony at the 55-acre vineyard in Sagaponack.

The event raised over $100,000 in support of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center (BHCCRC), dedicated to assisting underserved children and families on the East End. The silent auction showcased 20 wreaths crafted by local artists, designers and business owners.

Attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, live music and Wölffer‘s gigantic ornaments suspended from the ceiling. The highlight of the night was the countdown culminating in the lighting of 15,000 bulbs across the vineyard.