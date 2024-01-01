Sagaponack

Wölffer Estate Welcomes Holiday with 14th Annual Lighting of the Vines

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/01/2024

Deb and Kevin McEneaneyLisa Tamburini

Joey Wolffer and Bonnie CannonLisa Tamburini

Marc and Joey WolfferLisa Tamburini

Mary Slattery and Julie RatnerLisa Tamburini

Santa and his helperLisa Tamburini

Barry Weiner, Sam Eskenazi, Julie Ratner, Shahla WeinerLisa Tamburini

Bonnie Cannon, Deb McEneaney (Bridgehampton Childcare Center)Lisa Tamburini

Cathy Hartman, Mary SlatteryLisa Tamburini

Dan Rattiner and Chris WassersteinLisa Tamburini

Donald Crawford, Mindy Crawford, Marc WolfferLisa Tamburini

Douglas Gee and Ripp BowmanLisa Tamburini

Eddie Shapiro, Anna Cappelen, Lauren Cappelen Adam Katz, Chloe KatzLisa Tamburini

Jackie Lowey, William Cummings, David Kuperschmid, Bernt HeibergLisa Tamburini

Janet O'Brien, Stan Birnbaum, Kimberly GoffLisa Tamburini

Kevin McEneaney, Marc WolfferLisa Tamburini

Lukas Weinstein, Sivia Lorma, Joey Wolffer, Max RohnLisa Tamburini

Malcolm McCarfrae, Jay Wattiker, Scott Roslyn, Alison Morris RoslynLisa Tamburini

Rev. Tisha Williams and Larry WilliamsLisa Tamburini

Roman Roth, Celina Fino, Dushy Roth, Jackie FuscoLisa Tamburini

Shantell Mungin, Robert King, Shanae PritchardLisa Tamburini

Stephanie Michell, Leigh Ramsey, Karen SuttonLisa Tamburini

Susan Bresler and Richard ZiskinLisa Tamburini

Tim Blaquiere, Tripp March, Rev. Jim Erwin, Craig KahlerLisa Tamburini

Tim Culver, Chris and Jane HusbandLisa Tamburini

Shanae Pritchard, Susan Lazarus, Dan RizzieLisa Tamburini

Vanessa Karali, Morgan Budman, Andrew PhillipLisa Tamburini

For their 14th holiday celebration, Wölffer Estate’s Marc and Joey Wölffer hosted the annual Lighting of The Vines cocktial party and ceremony at the 55-acre vineyard in Sagaponack.

The event raised over $100,000 in support of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center (BHCCRC), dedicated to assisting underserved children and families on the East End. The silent auction showcased 20 wreaths crafted by local artists, designers and business owners.

Attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, live music and Wölffer‘s gigantic ornaments suspended from the ceiling. The highlight of the night was the countdown culminating in the lighting of 15,000 bulbs across the vineyard.

