Collecting 101 with Donna Schneier: Sandy Baklor Shares His Art Collection

A photorealistic cityscape by Richard Estes, in the collection of Sandy Baklor

Proposition: Art collecting encourages philanthropists to share their collections.

Last month, I interviewed a widow who was helped to heal after the death of her husband by keeping her large and beautiful home filled with the art they had collected together.

This month I interviewed a widower, Sandy Baklor, a consummate collector of painting and alternative material art, primarily artists working in glass.

Continuing the tradition that he shared with his wife, Arlene Kaufman, he opens his exquisite home and museum quality collection to philanthropic organizations not only in Palm Beach County, but to charitable organizations worldwide. Baklor also invites artists, collectors and dealers to celebrate the collection. Indeed, the home is a mecca for anyone interested in the arts.

A Chat with Sandy Baklor

Over 25 years ago, before they married, Kaufman assembled a significant collection of photorealist artists. Baklor, who had dabbled in sculpture as an amateur welder, was soon attracted to sculpture by artists working in glass. Kaufman jumped on the bandwagon. Soon they had a collection of minor decorative works in glass. One evening at an art fair, as they were about to make a purchase, they were stopped by their friends Dale Anderson and Andy Bronfman who asked them why they continued to buy minor works.

“Only buy MQ works,” their friends advised.

“What are MQ works?” asked Baklor.

“Museum-quality work,” Anderson and Bronfman replied.

The collection changed then and there. Their home is now filled with major work by both the founders and stars of the photorealist and contemporary glass movement.

Does Baklor have a favorite work? “Yes, my wife Arlene,” he responds, adding, “Arlene and I discussed this often, but could never find a favorite.” However, they never bought a work unless both agreed that it should enter the collection, the entirety of which is installed in the house Baklor once shared with Kaufman.

There are several pieces that have special meaning. The work by Lino Tagliapietra that Anderson and Bronfman insisted they buy that fateful evening is installed in a specially designed place in their home. The artist, upon seeing it in their home, said that he had never seen a work of his so well displayed in a collection.

When asked if he’s still collecting, Baklor says, “The only thing I have acquired (recently) is a piece from an iron dome given to me by the Israeli Defense Forces.”

Art is meant to be shared. The artist does not create for you or me. The artist creates for posterity. Share the art you collect with your community.