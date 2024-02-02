'Eco vs Ego' at Guild Hall: Hamptons Students Become Budding Artists

“2024 Student Art Festival: Eco vs Ego” Shelter Island School collaborative project with artist Cheryl Molnar at Guild Hall

On January 20, Guild Hall in East Hampton celebrated the opening of an exhibition that’s been years in the making — the Student Art Festival: Eco vs Ego. Featuring performances and exhibitions comprising a wide array of media, Eco vs Ego, the 2024 installment of Guild Hall’s Student Art Festival inspired by guest thought leader Edwina von Gal, explores humanity’s symbiotic relationship with Mother Nature, delving into topics of survival, infrastructure, growth, anthropomorphism, symbolism and biophilia through art and culture.

While the Student Art Festival may be an annual event, the process of cultivating artistic passion and talent in local students is one that can’t be rushed. The 2024 festival showcases the results of 20 artists in Guild Hall’s In-School Artist-in-Residence program working with thousands of students in 15 participating schools for over two academic years.

“It has been incredible to see relationships between artists, students and teachers develop over the past two to three years, and to witness the ways in which a conversation on ecology and symbiosis can transform into the creation of over 20 collaborative projects,” states Anthony Madonna, Guild Hall’s Patti Kenner Director of Learning + New Works. “From 200-plus handmade paper pieces, life-sized shelters of driftwood and found materials, the formation of an ‘echo choir’ and a large-scale video installation, each project is unique to students and artists, reflecting the diverse experiences communities can have within a single concept.”

The artists-in-residence who partnered with local schools and educational programs include Rosario Varela at East Hampton Middle School; Jeremy Dennis, Beau Bree Rhee and Brianna Hernandez at East Hampton High School; Pamella Allen and Viv Corringham at Springs School; Keren Anavy and Amagansett School; Darlene Charneco, Mare Dianora and Alexandra Talty at Bridgehampton School; Denise Silva-Dennis at Pierson Middle-High School; Anthony Madonna at John Marshall Elementary School; Liz Joyce at Wainscott School and Sagaponack School; Laurie Lambrecht at Westhampton Beach Elementary School; Cheryl Molnar at Shelter Island School; Andrea Cote at the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center; Brett Loving at Project MOST; Jody Oberfelder at Our Fabulous Variety Show; and Steven Sergiovanni and Lionel Cruet at the Guild Hall Teen Arts Council.

“We want to thank Anthony (Madonna) and Annika (Smith, Learning + New Works programs manager) for their invested focus over time in preparing the process for this exceptional collaborative experience that brought students into real-life creative learning experiences with professional artists,” shares Heather Evans, East Hampton School District Unified Arts Department Coordinator and high school fine arts teacher.

“Their attention to detail and understanding of the school calendar and the necessary lead time made it work, and they took the time to consider which courses would pair best with specific artists. The exhibit feels very much like a celebration between students and the community.”

On view Friday to Monday, noon–5 p.m., through February 26, the Student Art Festival: Eco vs Ego exhibition is accompanied by a series of related programs at Guild Hall. These include a student performance by Springs School and Viv Corringham on February 10, 3–4 p.m.; a creative lab with Liz Joyce on February 12, 6–7:30 p.m.; a community lunch break on February 16, noon–1 p.m.; a family tour and workshop on February 17, noon–1 p.m.; and landscape therapy with Edwina von Gal and PRFCT Earth Project on February 25, 2–3:30 p.m.

Guild Hall gallery admission is always free, but programs may require advance registration. For more information, visit guildhall.org/events.