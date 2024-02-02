Hamptons Groundhog Allen McButterpants Makes Groundhog Day Prediction

Tammy Flanell with Allen McButterpants at Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center

Well, it’s Groundhog Day again in the Hamptons.

Allen McButterpants, the chief weather forecaster at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays, did not see his shadow, which means springlike weather will arrive before the vernal equinox on March 19, according to lore.

“Spring is coming early,” his handler, Tammy Flanell, the center’s education caretaker, said as bundled-up Groundhog Day revelers applauded in approval in the 40-degree weather Friday. “Thank you Allen for bringing a sign of early spring once again!”

Allen is the first of two Hamptons groundhogs that will be making their seasonal weather forecast on February 2. The other, Sam Champion — so named for the TV meteorologist — makes his prediction at 3:30 p.m. at the Quogue Library.

Allen’s prognostication was the same as last year. He agreed with Long Island’s two other up-island groundhogs, Holtsville Hal and Malverne Mel, as well as national groundhog in chief Punxsutawney Phil, Staten Island Chuck, Dunkirk Dave and Connecticut’s Chuckles.

The forecast is still pending from the newest addition to LI’s expert Groundhog Day forecasting team: Niblet, who will be chiming in from the Town of Huntington for the first time Friday.