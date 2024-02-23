Hamptons LWV Alerts Voters to NY Equal Rights Amendment Referendum

L.-R.: Sandy Senn, Laura Harding and Carolyn Maloney

A historic referendum on ballots this Election Day that would strengthen equal rights in the New York State constitution will be hashed out during a fun, educational Women’s History Month event in March.

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island, and the North Fork is hosting the event, titled The Other November Decision: New York State and the Equal Rights Amendment, which will feature an art show, live music, short films and panel discussion with high-profile speakers at East Hampton Town LTV Studios in Wainscott.

“Voters may be focused on the presidential vote in this November’s election … but we want to bring the public’s attention to another very important item that will be on the ballot — NYS’s new equal rights amendment,” said Andrea Gabor, an LWV board member and Bloomberg Professor of Business Journalism at Baruch College/CUNY who is moderating the discussion.

The anticipated rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in November is expected to drive increased voter turnout, as is customary in presidential election years, but referenda do not typically draw as much attention.

That’s why the LWV wants to education voters on the question being posed to them — and have some fun in the process with New Orleans-style swing band the HooDoo Loungers, a spoken word performance by Kate Mueth of the Neo-Political Cowgirls, complimentary wine from Channing Daughters and Suhru Wines, as well as and beverages available for purchase from Insatiable Eats.

The proposal, which state lawmakers previously approved but requires voters to give their stamp of approval before it can become law, would prohibit discrimination based on a person’s race, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed, religion or sex, including sexual orientation, pregnancy and reproductive healthcare.

The event will start with short opening films and talks by advocates such as Minerva Perez, executive director of OLA of Eastern Long Island; Rainbow Chavis, a member of the Shinnecock Nation; and Marissa Velasquez-Rosante, a young community leader from Hampton Bays.

Gabor will then lead the panel discussion and Q&A with retired U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Mineola), State Senator Sandy Senn (R-South Carolina) and Laura Harding, president of ERASE Racism on Long Island.

“In celebration of Women’s History Month, we encourage you to attend this local community event that not only includes music and entertainment but most importantly provides voters an opportunity to ask questions after listening to panel discussions and local leaders speak about the protections of the NYS ERA, in order to make an informed decision this November,” said Valerie Levenstein, a LWV member organizing the event.

The Other November Decision: New York State and the Equal Rights Amendment is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at East Hampton Town LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road in Wainscott. To register for the free program, visit ltveh.org